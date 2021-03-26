Companies Cargotec launches hundreds of millions deal: Sells its Navis software business to an investment company based in Silicon Valley

Cargotec estimates that the transaction will have a positive impact of approximately EUR 230 million on the company’s operating profit in 2021.

Cargo handling equipment manufacturer Cargotec sells its Navis software business to the investment company Accel-KKR. The debt-free purchase price is EUR 380 million. Accel-KKR is a silicon valley investment company focusing on technology investments.

Cargotec estimates that the transaction will have a positive impact of approximately EUR 230 million on the company’s operating profit in 2021.

The final purchase price will be decided in connection with the trade decision. The transaction is subject to standard regulatory approvals and consultation with cooperating bodies in the countries concerned, Cargotec says in a statement.

The company estimates that the transaction will be completed by the end of the third quarter of the year ending in September. The turnover of the Navis now sold was EUR 107 million last year.

According to Cargotec, the profit is reported as an item affecting comparability. It has no effect on Cargotec’s outlook for this year.

In December, Cargotec announced that it had started the sales process for Navis.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement. Navis will have a new good owner and at the same time we will maximize the value received by our shareholders. The acquisition ensures the best possible value development in the next growth phase of Navis, ”says Cargotec’s CEO Mika Vehviläinen in the bulletin.