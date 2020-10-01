Companies Cargotec and Konecranes merge

The Boards of Directors of Cargotec Oyj and Konecranes Oyj signed a merger agreement on Thursday morning.

Carcoteg and Konecranes will merge, Cargotec says in a statement. The governments of Cargotec and Konecranes signed a merger agreement on Thursday morning.

The merger means a rare merger of two large Finnish listed companies. The Boards of Directors of Cargotec and Konecranes unanimously recommend the merger to the shareholders of the companies.

The companies’ largest shareholders have irrevocably committed to vote in favor of the merger at extraordinary general meetings. For example, the state-owned investment company Solidium, which owns 8.5 percent of Konecranes, says it supports the merger.

Mixed Cargotec and Konecranes have net sales of more than EUR 3 billion, and the new company is reported to have a turnover of approximately EUR 7 billion. The companies have a total of about 29,000 employees.

The new company is tentatively aiming for an operating profit of more than 10 percent, which the companies say will be supported by annual synergy benefits of approximately EUR 100 million.

Technically, the merger will be implemented through the merger of Konecranes with Cargotec. Konecranes shareholders will receive Konecranes shares on the date of the merger. Thereafter, Konecranes shareholders would own approximately 50 percent and Cargotec shareholders approximately 50 percent of the new company’s shares and votes.

The Chairman of the Board of Konecranes is proposed as the Chairman of the Board of the new company Christoph Vitzthumia.

