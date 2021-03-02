Companies Car rental company Hertz may get out of corporate restructuring with a billion-dollar investment

Car rental company Hertz on Tuesday made a proposal to an American court to get it out of corporate restructuring in the summer.

American car rental chain Hertz could get out of corporate restructuring with a plan in which two private equity firms will invest up to $ 4.2 billion (about € 3.5 billion) in it.

On Tuesday, Hertz made a proposal to an American court that Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Opportunities would buy at least 50 percent of the company’s stock and as much as one hundred percent, depending on the favor of creditors.

According to Hertz’s release, the capital would finance its vehicle fleet in the United States and reduce the company’s debt. The agreement would allow Hertz to complete its corporate restructuring in early or mid-summer.

Hertz applied for corporate restructuring in the United States in May last year after the start of the interest rate pandemic. The corporate restructuring allowed Hertz to continue operating without pressure from creditors.

Hertz was already in a weak financial position before the pandemic, but restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of the coronavirus further reduced demand for rental cars. As a result, Hertz has cut 10,000 jobs in North America.

The court must approve the proposal before the share sale can proceed. The court’s decision is expected in April.