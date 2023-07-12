Small businesses will have access to discounts, extended payment terms and differentiated installments

Small businessmen have until September 29 to settle debts with the Union in regularize portalfrom the PGFN (Attorney General of the National Treasury). Discounts, facilitated entry, extended payment terms and a minimum differentiated installment will be offered.

The minimum value of the stipulated installments will be R$ 25 for MEIs (Individual Microentrepreneurs) and R$ 100 for the other categories.

The negotiations concern the Federal Government’s overdue debts. It is not possible to negotiate the outstanding debts in the IRS and not FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service).

Here’s the full of the announcement of the new renegotiation program (199 KB).

O Sebrae (Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Businesses) recommends that entrepreneurs be aware of the debt category they wish to renegotiate. Each one has its specificity, including techniques. The agency gave examples:

small value transaction

intended only for individuals, MEI, micro-enterprises and small businesses;

makes it possible to negotiate debts totaling up to 60 minimum wages;

discount is up to 50% of the total debt amount.

transaction for debits

enrolled for more than 15 years or suspended by court decision for more than 10 years.

transaction guaranteed by guarantee insurance or letter of guarantee

indicated for those who have a final and unappealable decision against them whose debts are guaranteed by guarantee insurance or letter of guarantee, before the occurrence of the claim or the beginning of the execution of the guarantee.

The PGFN held a live questions and with explanations about the renegotiation of debts through Regularize.

Watch (55min44s):