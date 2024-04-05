Companies with debts related to subsidy credit may be negotiated with up to 80% discount with the Federal Revenue Service. The measure is scheduled to begin in the 2nd week of April.

The self-regulation program deals with corporate debts from IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Profit) paid at a discount from subsidies granted by state governments for investments.

The measure is valid for debts due until December 29, 2023. The application for membership will be from April 10 to 30 for debts due until December 31, 2022. In the case of debts relating to 2023, from April 10 to July 31.

According to the agency, the payment can be divided into up to 12 installments, as long as the company has not been fined by the Federal Revenue Service.

Self-regulation is provided for in the Law 14,789/2023, which limited the use of ICMS tax incentives. From there, companies can only use the ICMS subsidy to deduct investment expenses. Previously, it was possible to use it on IRPJ and CSLL debts.