The exception is in employment contracts already signed online; in teleworking, the employer does not need to provide equipment.

The change between different types of work is governed by specific labor regulations. Regardless of whether the change is from in-person to home office or vice versa, if the company decided to modify the policy, the employees hired before the transition may be required to return to original model of contract at any time.

The adaptation period is 15 days. Ronan Leal Boilercoordinating lawyer for the labor area of Lawyersexplains that in this case where the mandatory is legalif the employee is residing in another city during the period established as teleworking and is notified to return to the office, he/she must comply, under penalty of dismissal for just cause.

In any other case, the requirement must be pre-established in the contract or be the result of a negotiation between the parties. If the company imposes something that is not pre-determined, the employee can seek compensation for moral damages by claiming that the company breached the contract, according to the expert.

Read the most common cases below:

was in person, became home office and wants to return to in person: employees hired to work in person before the first change must return to the model, if the company so requires. In this case, if the employment contract was made during the home office period, the company can only require the return to in-person work if there is a clause in the contract that describes the possible change or if the parties agree;

It is home office and the company wants to require in-person or hybrid work: Employees hired to work from home will only be required to comply if there is a clause in the contract that describes the possible change. Otherwise, the employee’s consent will be required;

model is hybrid and requires face-to-face: If the company decides to require in-person attendance, employees will have at least 15 days to adapt to the in-person format. Failure to do so may result in dismissal for just cause.

Libya de Oliveiracoordinating partner of the labor area of ​​the firm Innocenti Lawyersexplains that the transition from the work format to a contract in which the change was not described in advance, involves negotiation. In this case, the company must provide a deadline for adaptation, even if there is a requirement for an emergency meeting in person, for example.

“If the company has the option to demand without consent [por contratar inicialmente o funcionário em modelo presencial] and she did not negotiate anything about the remote format and the employee is residing in a different state, it becomes a problem for him if he does not show up at the location in person within 15 days”he explained.

Although the legislation covers both work formats, the contracts signed differ: while the home office requires a series of details about the employee’s work style, signing the contract in person can be simpler.

In-person work, for example, allows for control over working hours. Those who work remotely are not necessarily subject to time control and, therefore, may not be entitled to overtime. According to Líbia, when changing from remote to in-person work, the benefits defined by law also change and, therefore, it is necessary to adapt the contract by means of an addendum.

“You even have to negotiate the salary. Because if the employee was hired to work from home and the company wants to change to in-person work, this change may require the employee to move to another city or state, and then their living costs will change.”he said.

Hybrid model

The hybrid model occurs when there is a mandatory in-person format, but on certain dates the employee can work remotely. The scenario is independent of the time established as mandatory. Caldeira explains that even in cases where the mandatory format occurs once a month, the work is considered hybrid.

If the employee fails to appear at the workplace during the required in-person period, the company may issue a warning for non-compliance with the rule. According to the lawyer, it is not considered an absence if the employee continues to work remotely on the established date, but this attitude may result in a warning.

“The company may require the employee to attend face-to-face meetings, for example, as long as this has been agreed between the parties in the contract”explained Caldeira.

The contract in the hybrid model need to specify the requirements, according to Líbia. From the location where the employee must settle, to the dates on which he will need to appear in person and the conditions offered for this to be met.

If the company starts to require 100% in-person work, employees must comply with the rule within 15 days. If they resist, they may be dismissed for just cause on the grounds of breach of contract, the expert explained.

Equipment is not mandatory



Negotiations between the parties also involve the mandatory use of equipment at work. home office or hybrid, according to lawyers. Although the law establishes that the company must provide an adequate structure for the employee to carry out the activities, if the contract predetermines that there will be no provision of equipment and the parties agree to the clause, the enterprise is not illegal.

“The company has to adapt the structure, it will depend on the negotiation. If it was decided from the beginning that the employee will manage with the equipment, it is not mandatory, but this is unusual for it to happen,” said Libya.

The same applies to worker safety, work furniture and issues related to internet and electricity costs, for example.