Companies Business cost support distributed nearly 21 million euros, 70 percent of applicants received a negative decision

Many companies that do not meet the eligibility criteria have applied for support.

Already 1,100 companies have received cost subsidies to alleviate the difficulties caused by the interest rate crisis, according to the State Treasury, which is responsible for distributing the subsidies. About € 21 million has been allocated so far.

The largest amount of support, EUR 2.6 million, has been allocated to the catering sector.

The second call for applications for cost support opened on 21 December. During the first two weeks, about 6,400 applications were received. To date, more than 3,700 companies have received a support decision.

About 70% of the companies that applied for support have received a negative decision.

The most common reason for rejecting the aid has been that the applicant’s turnover has fallen by less than 30%, which is a condition of the aid. The second most common reason is that the amount of aid to be paid would be below the minimum threshold of EUR 2 000.

Third, the most common reason for rejection decisions is that the company has unpaid taxes to be levied on foreclosure.

Expenditure support can be applied for until February 26. However, the Treasury points out that a company can only apply for aid once.

“Before applying, you should read the terms of the support and make sure that the company has no tax debt, for example,” says the business area director. Jyri Tapper From the State Treasury.