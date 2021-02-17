Companies Business barometer: 40% of SMEs are worse off than a year ago

A quarter of SMEs are planning adaptation measures.

About 40% of small and medium-sized enterprises are in a worse economic situation than a year ago at this time, according to the SME Barometer. Compared to the autumn, however, expectations are brighter.

26% of SMEs estimate that the business cycle will improve over the next 12 months and 23% expect it to deteriorate.

The most difficult situation is in the service sector and industry, where the situation is worse in almost half of the companies than a year earlier. The situation is slightly better than in other industries, where one in four companies says that the current situation is better than a year ago.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Central) says in a press release that the corona pandemic that began last spring is continuing and we still have to be vigilant.

“It is encouraging that the expectations of the SMEs that responded to the survey about the development of turnover have turned more positive since last autumn,” says Lintilä.

The Economic Survey conducted the Spring 2021 SME Barometer as an Internet and telephone survey in December 2020 and January 2021.

5,553 representatives of Finnish SMEs responded to the survey commissioned by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, Finnish Entrepreneurs and Finnvera.

Barometer according to a quarter of companies are planning adjustment measures. The figure has increased by about ten percentage points from a year ago.

More than half of SMEs say they are prepared for the post-pandemic period, and 37 per cent have developed new products and services.

However, SMEs expect to significantly reduce their investments in the near future. In all main industries, there are more companies that reduce their investments than those where investments increase.