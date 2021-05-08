Companies Bloomberg: Supercell received plush fines for patent infringement

Supercell denies infringing patents and intends to appeal the court’s decision.

Gaming company Supercell has received giant fines in the U.S. for patent infringement, he says Bloomberg.

Federal District Court in Texas ordered the company to pay $ 92.2 million in fines to the Japanese company Greelle. The court found that Supercell had infringed six patents owned by Green in its mobile games.

The patents concerned, for example, how players got weapons for combat and were able to progress faster in the game by acquiring various items. Patented features are a key source of revenue for Supercell games such as Clash of Clans. The court held that Supercell’s violation was conscious.

