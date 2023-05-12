Companies | Aspolta profit warning, share fell 3.7 percent

Multi-industry group Aspo lowered its estimate of its comparable operating profit for the current year.

Multidisciplinary company Aspo calculates its guidelines for the current year. The company now estimates its comparable operating profit to be 25–35 million euros this year. In its previous guidelines, it estimated the comparable operating profit to be more than 35 million euros.

According to Aspo, the main reasons for lowering the guidance are the group’s weakened development in the second quarter, and especially the weaker-than-anticipated outlook for the whole year of its shipping business.

Aspo’s business consists of the shipping company ESL Shipping, Leipurin, which offers bakery products, and Telko, a distributor of plastic raw materials and industrial chemicals.

Aspo issued a profit warning on Friday at six in the evening, i.e. half an hour before the closing of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

The price of Aspo’s share, which was slightly below Thursday’s closing price before the earnings warning, began to fall after the company’s announcement, and was down 3.7 percent when the stock market closed.