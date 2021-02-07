With a year of pandemic and crisis coming to an end, companies are on the edge. At least those that have managed to stay, because more than 100,000 have already been forced to permanently lower the blind as they cannot survive the impact of the coronavirus in the form of restrictions and a collapse in sales.

Those who resist have done so because they have thrown away their savings and because they have resorted to financing endorsed by the State through the ICO_in these months. When all businessmen believed that the beginning of the recovery would come with the new year, they have come face to face with reality: _third wave, more limitations, _delay in vaccination_and, therefore, a recovery that will not begin until well into this first semester. For this reason, many are already on the verge of exhaustion, mainly small and medium-sized companies (SMEs), with hardly any financial muscle to resist more.

Their liquidity problem is turning into a survival hazard. The percentage of insolvent companies is between 14% and 19% in 2020, according to the Bank of Spain, which forecasts that up to 10% will be unviable.

Faced with this serious situation, businessmen launch an SOS to the Government. “We need help. We are at the limit “, warns the president of Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva, who asks the Executive” not to wait sitting at the door until a vaccine arrives “and to give them” a solution. ” They warn that in this wave the current measures, such as ERTEs, ICO credits or benefits to the self-employed, are no longer useful, but that they already need the payment of direct aid, in the style of what other European countries have done.

The ERTEs or the ICO “may be one of the few far-reaching measures that the Government of Spain has put on the table,” laments Cuerva, who shows his desire to “be like our European partners” and be able to enjoy tax holidays for 2020 and 2021 from the United Kingdom, the deferral of arrears in Austria, the refund of taxes paid from Greece, the aid that Germany pays to the hotel industry or the 500 euro bonds that Italy gave for tourism.

Despite being the worst hit country in Europe, with a 10% drop in GDP, Spain is the one that has spent the least in the form of direct aid to mitigate the effects of this crisis. An ECB report published this week estimates that Spanish aid represents 1.3% of GDP, which is almost a quarter of what the euro zone has spent: 4%. These calculations differ with those given by the Spanish Executive, which quantifies spending on aid at 5.5% of GDP, by including ERTE, which the ECB report does not account for and which will amount to more than 40,000 million until May.

Some regional governments have announced the implementation of specific aid programs for sectors in crisis. But with a very wide heterogeneity and, in many cases, with announcements that have not yet been reflected in the official gazettes and, therefore, without that money has reached the street.

The Government has picked up the glove and, also pressured by United We Can, has already confirmed that it will activate an aid plan “to prevent liquidity problems from turning into solvency problems”, as the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, recently announced . The object of debate in his department is how to get these injections of public money to the business fabric.

What is clear is that it will not be another credit financing program. The ICO has already provided more than 115,879 million to almost a million companies, in 80% of the cases SMEs and freelancers. “You cannot fix solvency now with more credits,” state government sources. The bankers also hold that opinion. The president of Santander, Ana Botín, hinted last Wednesday that the State is analyzing how to apply these aid because “SMEs and the self-employed now need support that goes beyond credit.”

Brussels earrings



Economy already has the legal structure that will allow it to put on the table another aid plan for companies that continue to suffer restrictions or that, indirectly, see their turnover fall due to the slackness of consumers in a paralyzed market. Last week, the European Commission modified the Temporary Framework for Aid allowed by the EU to member states: it extended until December 31, 2021 the possibility for each country to inject money into its productive sector and relaxed some conditions to do so. For example, in the case of companies particularly affected by the crisis, the State can finance part of the fixed costs that are not covered by income by up to 10 million euros per business, compared to the previous three million. To activate any aid, the Economy needs the approval of Brussels, sources from the Ministry point out, where they want to accelerate the program to prevent the closure of companies in these first weeks of the year.

One of the obstacles faced by the design of the plan is the high atomisation of companies in Spain and the heterogeneous casuistry they are going through. A bar can do badly because it barely has customers, while the one opposite is doing business with the online sale of food, some sources argue.

Among the different options there is an intermediate possibility that would pass through granting a line of money to a business for a time. After the worst of the storm, and if the company survives, its owner would have to return that amount of the subsidy to the State. Little by little.

No more taxes



CEOE is clear about the first measure that companies need: not to raise taxes. This is what his vice president Íñigo Fernández de Mesa points out to this newspaper, who regrets that the Government, “far from helping, what it has done is penalize.” In addition, Fernández de Mesa calls for direct aid or debt reduction, although only for companies in difficulty and that may be viable “to minimize the use of public resources and maximize their impact.”

The former Secretary of State for the Economy believes that there are specific sectors that are being severely damaged and will need “some kind of direct help that – he stands out – other countries have already launched.” This is precisely one of the great fears that entrepreneurs have: the competitive advantage that companies from the countries that have helped the most will have when the recovery arrives, which may translate into taking over a part of the Spanish productive fabric, since they are in better financial condition.