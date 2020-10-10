Baba’s dhaba has no space for advertisement

The video of an elderly couple became increasingly viral on social media last week (Delhi Viral Baba ka dhaba Video). In the video, many people came forward to help them after seeing the weeping face of Kanta Prasad, who runs Baba’s Dhaba in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. After this video went viral, hundreds of people are eating their food every day. After which he is very happy. Not only this, Baba’s Dhaba has also been listed on Jomato, that is, you can order and ask for food from there. At the same time, many companies have also reached for advertising.In fact, many companies have placed their advertisements on Baba’s Dhaba. There are so many banners that there is no space left now. Not only this, some temporary counters, such as the Kovid Insurance counter, are also seen near the dhaba. Kanta Prasad is also happy with this, he says that there is advertising as well as earning from it.

‘I no longer need help with money’



Kanta Prasad also says that he no longer needs money. He says that earlier he could not sell even a kilo of rice every day. Now selling 5 kg of rice in half a day. They say that many other people also need help, in such a way they should also be helped, they no longer need money.

Elderly distressed due to financial constraints started crying on camera

A video of an elderly couple went viral on social media on Twitter on Wednesday (Delhi Viral Baba ka dhaba Video), according to which they run a dhaba in Malviya Nagar. But the work is so slow that the elderly started crying in front of the camera. Seeing his tears, many hearts were troubled and now people from all over the country are coming forward to help him. They also include many big names. And yes, the most beautiful thing is that many people have even reached ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’, due to which once again this couple has a smile on their face. When the crowd gathered in the dhaba, he said one thing which touched the hearts of the people.

Who is Kanta Prasad

The elder who runs ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ is Kanta Prasad and the wife’s name is Badami Devi. Both of them set up their own small shop in Malviya Nagar for many years. Both are over 80 years of age. Kanta Prasad says that he has two sons and a daughter. But none of the three help them. They do all the work themselves and also run the dhaba alone. Kanta Prasad does all the work with the help of his wife. They arrive at 6 in the morning and prepare the entire meal by 9 o’clock. They stay at the shop till night. People used to come here to eat before the lockdown. But no one comes to their shop after the lockdown. After saying this, they start crying.