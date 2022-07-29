Companies | Apple’s turnover increased to 83 billion dollars

The company compensates for the decrease in product sales with the sale of services.

A technology company Apple’s turnover increased to 83 billion dollars in the earnings period that ended in late June. There was a growth of two percent in turnover.

The company’s product sales during the quarter were 63.4 billion dollars, and it decreased compared to the same time last year. Instead, the company managed to compensate for the decrease in product sales with the sale of services, which grew to 19.6 billion dollars.

Apple’s the result was improved by the company’s iPhone sales, which increased by three percent compared to the same time a year ago. This is how the company’s phone sales have now grown for seven consecutive quarters. Apple’s stock rose more than three percent in the secondary market after the earnings announcement.

Apple is one of the world’s most valuable listed companies and one of the largest in terms of turnover. Last January, it became the first company whose value exceeded three trillion.