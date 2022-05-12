Companies Apple plunges out of throne: Saudi oil company now world’s most valuable company

Saudi Aramco overtook Apple as the world’s most valuable company for the first time since 2020.

Saudi Aramco’s market capitalization has been supported by rising oil prices, while Apple’s share price has been weighed down by inflation concerns and rising interest rate pressures.

The market value of the oil company Saudi Aramco rose to a historic high on Wednesday, when the market value of the company was about $ 2.43 trillion, or about € 2.31 trillion.

Apple’s stock price fell 5.2 percent on Wednesday. The share paid $ 146.5, bringing the company’s market capitalization to $ 2.37 trillion, or about $ 2.26 trillion.

Previously this year, Apple’s market capitalization already rose to more than $ 3 trillion, a trillion more than Saudi Aramco at the time. Since then, nearly a fifth of Apple’s share price has been cut, while Saudi Aramco’s share price has risen nearly 30 percent.

News agency Bloombergin according to the market movement underlining the movement of the global economy right now. Rising oil and energy prices are accelerating inflation, which has already prompted the US Federal Reserve to take exceptional interest rate measures.

The higher interest rates rise, the less convinced the market is of the prospect of technology giants.

“Apple cannot be compared to Saudi Aramco on the basis of their business or fundamentals, but the outlook for raw materials has improved. They benefit from inflation and a tight supply situation, ”said Tower Bridge Advisors Chief Investment Officer. James Meyer says to Bloomberg.