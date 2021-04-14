ofValentin Betz shut down

Companies in Baden-Württemberg will have to offer their employees rapid corona tests in the future. The economy in the southwest is not very pleased with the regulation.

Stuttgart – In order to contain the spread of the coronavirus as effectively as possible, comprehensive rapid tests help. In this way, infections can be quickly identified and the sick can be isolated. The federal government has now decided that companies are also obliged to at least offer their employees a Corona rapid test – whether they perceive this is up to the employees themselves. But the economy in the southwest is not very enthusiastic about the regulation. As BW24 * reports, companies are angry because they are supposed to pay for corona tests for employees themselves.

Also the number of people infected with the Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg increases. New measures should therefore quickly contribute to an improvement (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA