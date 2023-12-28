The U.S. Department of Commerce (DoC) announced in January a review into how local companies source semiconductors. The findings of this investigation are expected to influence policies aimed at strengthening supply chains and reducing risks believed to arise from China. The investigation will cover both current-generation and legacy chips, but the main goal is to “promote a level playing field for legacy chip manufacturing”, with US authorities expressing concerns that China is supporting local companies in boosting production. The authority stressed that the chips under review support critical industries, including telecommunications, automotive and defense. In a statement, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo highlighted: “addressing non-market actions by foreign governments that threaten the US legacy chip supply chain is a matter of national security.”

“In recent years, we have seen troubling signs of questionable practices by the People's Republic of China to expand their companies' legacy chip production and make it harder for U.S. companies to compete.” He added that the investigation that will be conducted will help inform next steps to build “strong, diverse and resilient semiconductor supply chains.” The United States has regularly raised concerns about chips and technologies imported from China and has taken various steps to strengthen domestic supply chains, including last year's passage of the CHIPS and Science Act. This comes alongside the imposition of restrictions export for US companies that sell certain products to major suppliers in China.