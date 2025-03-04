The Community of Madrid has launched a line of aid to which they can be host self -employed and companies affected by Metro’s works, They can receive up to 5,000 euros. Isabel Díaz Ayuso has already advanced that she would launch these subsidies in mid -February and this Tuesday has announced its implementation during the inauguration of the VI Entrepreneurs and Autonomous Forum organized by the National Federation of Associations of Autonomous Workers (ATA). In fact, the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid has already published the strategic plan of the incentives, a document that is implemented with the objective of ensuring “the maintenance and revival of commercial and services establishments” in areas affected by the expansion and improvement works of the suburban.

“Although the works are for everyone, sometimes they cause irreparable damage in small and family businesses“said Díaz Ayuso, who has then assured that the regional administration will be responsible” for the damages caused. “” We are here to help, “said the head of the Madrid Executive.

The Executive has specified after the new line of aid may grant up to 5,000 euros per beneficiary and is aimed at the maintenance and economic and commercial reactivation of those businesses directly affected by the expansion and improvement works of Madrid.

It will continue extension.