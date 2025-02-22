A good part of the entrepreneurs has begun the year with a doubt in their minds: how to adapt their businesses to the reduction of the working day that the Ministry of Labor wants me to All companies apply before December 31. … That concern is materializing in a range of ideas and plans to meet the reduction of hours and, at the same time, digest the costs that this new reality entails. Much of these forecasts suppose down adjustments that want to negotiate with unions both in relation to salary costs as when planning day to day of your activity.

The regulations that will reduce the day from 40 to 37.5 hours per week prohibits reducing salaries. At the same time, the CEOE estimates an impact of up to 23,000 million euros. And the working memory points to an increase in the salary cost of 6.67%. Therefore, the owners of these businesses seek alternatives with which to mitigate that new economic reality that they will have to manage in a few months, if the law goes ahead in Congress.

These are proposals that are moving many entrepreneurs to their firms of advisory and labor consulting in recent weeks. The adjustments pass, for example, to apply lower salary increases of those that would have implemented if the day had not been reduced. That is, the remuneration of the template for the future would be drained.

Another issues that the employer has in mind goes to reduce or directly end up some accessories that until now apply on payrolls. One on which entrepreneurs are being pronounced most is the one linked to temporary disability. It is a concept that a part of the companies pay to their workers to complete their salary when they are on low and their salaries are diminished by that contingency. This debate is within Amat’s proposals (mutual work accidents) to “incentivize suppression” of these additional improvements to mitigate the increase in decrease cases that have shot 14% in the last year.

Labor offices are waiting for how the law of the day is, while trying to advise before a confusing panorama. Eva Hernández, a partner responsible for the Department of Labor Law of Escalona & de Fuentes, explains that «most companies do Its costs of costs and calendars and shifts to see how those 37.5 hours would adjust ». In this sense, Daniel Cerrutti, a work partner of Uría Menéndez states that they are detecting “a lot of noise” for the working day and the registration, two issues “They worry companies.” This expert explains that they transfer them how “the most prudent is to manage the concrete issues according to the processing of the norm.”

They give the year almost lost

There are also entrepreneurs who go to lawyers to be interested in Sector or provincial agreementsinstead of their own, as a way to mitigate expenses. It is a relevant paradigm shift because their own agreements are usually more beneficial for employees. Therefore, from unions reject this possibility. “It is not so easy to articulate, it will not have much importance,” says UGT sources. In the case of CC.OO. They remember that “an agreement is not changed when a company wants, but is autonomy of both parties” when negotiating it.

Part of the steps that companies are going to take precisely on the Opening of collective bargaining processesthat right now they are paralyzed. From Escalona & de Fuentes they believe that “they are waiting to be clear if the day is effectively reduced to include it in their final agreements.” In 2024 845 agreements for 2.3 million workers were agreed, compared to 1,146 of 2023, with 3.6 million, according to the Ministry of Labor. There are 301 agreements less in one year, which have left without updating the conditions of 1.3 million Spaniards.

With accounts that are more adjusted to entrepreneurs, many anticipate cost savings by changing everything that has to do with their own schedules and the daily organization of work. They consider setting shifts that can be much more complex to manage in front of those that were so far. It will imply that, in some cases, when there were two workers, there will now be one. Because A few businesses are passed through the head hire more workersas the employers have been warning of the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, to which it is their star project of this legislature.

To avoid a chaotic situation, and despite the fact that the norm is still in full executive processing, the perspectives of a part of SMEs goes to apply adjustments in their day to day regarding the management of all those schedules that influence the 1.711 per year that their workers must do from 2026: New management of the breaks, modification of pauses, shift changes and, to a large extent, flexibility of the hours extraordinary.

Changes in everyday

The conclusion to which many entrepreneurs are arriving is that since the day is established annually, they can have room when applying it flexible Permits, vacations and other rights or social advantages of its workers. “Everything is related to the day,” according to law firms where they come to advise. Francisco Fernández, partner of the Labor Area of ​​KPMG Abogados, explains that «in a first approach to the new situation, many companies Similar a priori measures are raised as the increase in vacation days or part -time contracts ». Although he warns that “achieving long -term success will require a greater adaptation.”

The economic sectors that will have to endure the most change – there are 5.5 million employees in hospitality, commerce and agriculture, where they will have to modify their work form – a more irregular use of the distribution of the day is being raised “Adaptable to demand and workload”indicates Francisco Fernández. This expert points to “resource at overtime exceptionally and always controlled under legal parameters and trying to find in that negotiation the ways to optimize productive costs.”

Being such variable activities – hospitality is the most graphic example – companies analyze how to adapt workloads considering those production peaks inherent in activity, stops, seasonality and even absenteeism.