Private companies operating in various sectors, such as construction, information technology, event organization, public relations, e-commerce, marketing, and accounting, have granted their employees who are parents of students various administrative facilities related to organizing attendance and departure during the first week of the new school year, most notably activating the remote work system, especially for mother employees, and allowing the use of the flexible work system for parent employees.

Employees of private sector establishments, Ahmed Nasser Al-Kutbi, Wael Al-Abd, and Saeed Ali Amer, told “Emarat Al-Youm” that they received official notifications and emails from the human resources departments in their workplaces, informing them that they, as parents of students, are allowed to choose flexible morning and evening working hours that allow them to accompany their children to and from schools during the first week of the new academic year, provided that the total flexible attendance and departure hours do not exceed two hours in the morning or evening, or divided between the two periods.

Meanwhile, employees Lulwa Nasser Al-Ahmadi and Aisha Rizk Al-Tihami confirmed that their companies decided to grant mother employees permission to “work remotely” during the first week of the start of the school year, except for days that require physical presence at the workplace or work sites, according to the text of the decision, in appreciation of the role of the mother employee, explaining that this decision was met with great happiness by all employees in the two institutions, especially since it supports mother employees psychologically, and helps them reorganize family life at the start of the school year.

Hassan Al-Dalbani, the Public Relations and Human Resources Manager at a medical products marketing company, stated that his company decided to interact positively with the beginning of the new school year to make its employees happy and relieve them by allocating a flexible working hours system in which the attendance and departure of employees varies during the first week of the school year, so that the employee determines the working hours that suit him and commits to them, in coordination with the direct manager and with the approval of the director of the relevant department, and in a manner that does not conflict with the interests of work.

Al-Dalbani pointed out that launching such administrative initiatives, and the expansion of private sector companies in generalizing and applying them, would confirm the institutions’ understanding of the circumstances of their employees and sharing their most important human moments, and on the other hand, enhancing the institutional affiliation of employees and motivating and encouraging them to increase production capabilities, in a way that ensures the quality of their work.

John Kewan, Managing Director of a contracting and real estate investment company, said that his company has been keen for years to provide flexible working hours for female employees who are mothers at the beginning of each academic year, as a measure that contributes to achieving job well-being and improving the work environment.

“Through experiences based on decades of administrative expertise, we have found that the initiative to grant administrative facilities to the mother employee related to flexibility in attendance and departure and the availability of remote work, greatly helps to increase her productivity, reduces cases of lateness to work, in addition to expanding the talent pool, and strengthening family relations by improving the balance between work and family life,” Kiwan said.

In turn, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation expressed its warm welcome to any voluntary initiatives, procedures or decisions by establishments and employers that take into account the human dimension of workers and appreciate their pioneering role, as they are one of the most important components of the development and progress achieved by the UAE.

She pointed out that launching these initiatives for the benefit of workers would make them happy and bring joy and happiness to their hearts, especially since they enhance family cohesion and solidarity, in line with the authentic Emirati heritage and national strategies that place the concept of humanity as one of the most prominent pillars of its development process.

The Ministry pointed out the importance of voluntary initiatives by employers in enhancing the benefit from all forms and types of working hours stipulated by law, noting that private sector companies may apply flexible work patterns or remote work, in accordance with the interests and nature of their work, within the limits of daily working hours.

6 patterns of work

The Labor Relations Regulation Law has provided options for employers and employees to determine the form and type of the contractual employment relationship, in accordance with the desire of both parties, in light of the existence of six types of work patterns under which contractual employment relationships arise, within the terms, controls, and obligations of both the employer and the employee according to each pattern, and as required by the interests of both parties to the employment contract.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has summarized the six types of work: “full-time,” which is working for one employer for all daily working hours throughout the working days; “part-time,” which is working for one or more employers for a specific number of working hours or days; “temporary work,” which is work that requires a specific period of time to be implemented, or is focused on a specific job and ends with its completion; and “flexible work,” which is work whose hours or working days change according to the size of the work and the economic and operational variables of the employer. The worker may work for the employer at varying times according to the circumstances and requirements of the work. “Remote work”, where all or part of the work is performed outside the workplace, and communication between the worker and the employer is electronic instead of being physically present, whether the work is part-time or full-time, and the “job sharing” model, whereby tasks and duties are divided between more than one worker, to perform the tasks agreed upon in advance, and this is reflected in the value of the wage due to each of them, so that it is a percentage and proportion, and they are dealt with according to the controls of part-time work.

