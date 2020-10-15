Companies Alfa Laval amends its takeover bid for Neleks

“Alfa Laval believes that it has made a fair offer to all Neles shareholders, which is supported by Neles’ Board of Directors, ”says Alfa Laval’s CEO in a press release.

Swedish engineering company Alfa Laval has decided to change the terms of Neles’ tender offer, the company says in a press release.

According to Alfa Laval, the implementation of the offer is now conditional on its acceptance by more than fifty percent of the shareholders.

Alfa Laval made a takeover bid of EUR 1.7 billion for Finnish Neleks in mid-July. The board of Neleks supported the offer in August.

Alfa Laval said in July that its offer would materialize on the condition that at least two – thirds of shareholders accept the offer. Valmet previously expressed concerns to Neles’ board that Alfa Laval would waive that condition.

According to Laine, Neleks should take into account the probable situation in which the required number of shareholders would not accept the offer. Alfa Laval’s takeover bid was previously due to expire on October 22, ie next week.

“Now Neleks should consider the best interests of all shareholders in this situation,” Neles commented on Monday.

Offer is now valid until 30 October, according to Alfa Laval.

“I’m still excited about the opportunity to support Neles growth stories, with Alfa Laval would be a strategic partner. As the owner, Alfa Laval would be committed to Neles ‘strategy and business plan, continuing to rely on the expertise of Neles employees and Neles’ research and development platform, ” Tom Erixon says in a press release.

“Alfa Laval believes that it has made a fair offer to all Neles shareholders, which is supported by Neles’ Board of Directors.”

“Our combined technology expertise and global network would enable an unparalleled product offering and market position in the industrial flow control market.”