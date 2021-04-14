Companies Alexandria, which provides investment services, is planning to list on the stock exchange

The brokerage company intends to list on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange’s First North list.

Investment services offering Alexandria is planning to go public.

The company intends to list its shares on the First North list of the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. The goal is to expand the business and accelerate growth, as well as increase the company’s awareness.

Alexandria Pankkiiriliike Oyj is one of Finland’s largest investment services companies, offering savings and investment services, for example. The group includes a total of four companies.

In 2019, the Group’s net sales were EUR 29.9 million and operating profit was EUR 2.7 million.

The IPO is expected to consist of a EUR 4 million share issue in which the company will issue new shares. In addition, the company’s shareholders will sell their shares for EUR 4 million in connection with the listing.