Companies Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s takeover bid passed – the company will be delisted from the Helsinki and Stockholm stock exchanges

Fiber materials manufacturing Ahlstrom-Munksjön the tender offer for the shares has passed. The consortium that made the takeover bid confirms the preliminary information announced last week that it is acquiring 90.6 percent of the shares and voting rights.

The buyer consortium Spa Holdings 3 therefore intends to redeem the minority shareholders from the company and withdraw the company from the Helsinki and Stockholm stock exchanges. The consortium includes, among others, the private equity company Bain Capital and the Ahlström family investment company Ahlström Capital.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö was founded in 2017, when the Finnish Ahlstrom and its Swedish competitor Munksjö merged. The company’s turnover last year was about 2.9 billion euros. The company has about 8,000 employees.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö manufactures, among other things, materials for face masks.