Companies Adapteo received a large order from the site of the world’s largest underwater tunnel

Adapteo, which supplies transportable space, will supply a total of 30,000 square meters of convertible buildings for the Danish-German tunnel project.

TransferableAdapteo, which supplies the facilities, says the construction consortium FLC Tunnel Group North has chosen to supply the facilities to a large employee accommodation village in Rødbyhavn, Denmark.

FLC is a joint venture of nine construction companies responsible for the design and construction of an 18-kilometer-long underwater tunnel between Denmark and Germany.

This is Adapteo’s largest project to date, with a total contract value of over € 17 million.

Adapteo will deliver a total of 30,000 square meters of convertible buildings for accommodation and services to the project, divided into a total of 1,300 rooms. The lease term begins in June and is expected to end in 2027.

The Fehmarnbelt tunnel, when completed, will be the largest underwater tunnel in the world and will be one of the largest infrastructure projects underway in Europe.

Adapteo was born in July last year, when the then Finnish construction equipment lessor Cramo separated its mobile premises business into a Finnish company listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The company intends to list on the Helsinki Stock Exchange in parallel in the second quarter of this year.