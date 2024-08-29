Companies | According to Bloomberg, Nokia is considering the sale of mobile network operations – the company denies this

Companies|Nokia’s share price rose when Bloomberg reported that the company was considering selling its mobile network business.

Network devices the manufacturer Nokia has held discussions about the fate of its mobile phone network businesses, and the sale of the businesses is also one of the possibilities, according to the US news agency Bloomberg.

According to Bloomberg, Nokia has considered several options in the matter. They include selling the mobile network business in whole or in part, separating it into a separate company or merging it with a competitor.

According to the news agency, Nokia’s plans are still in the early stages. Therefore, it is not at all certain that the company will make any kind of solution in the matter.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, the value of the mobile phone network business could be around ten billion dollars, or nine billion euros.

According to the news agency, South Korean rival Samsung has shown initial interest in acquiring Nokia’s mobile phone network business. Other competitors might also be interested in it if Nokia decides to give up mobile phone networks.

Nokia’s share price jumped significantly as a result of Bloomberg’s news. At 4:15 p.m., the company’s share price was up more than seven percent at just over four euros.

Nokia denies in his statement the information obtained by Bloomberg.

“Nokia is committed to the success of its mobile network business. It is also a strategic asset for both Nokia and its customers.”