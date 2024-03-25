According to Serasa, 57% of companies paid off debts after the deadline in November last year

Companies managed to accelerate the repayment of their debts in November 2023. Latest data from Serasa Experian show that 56.9% of negative credits in the period were paid or renegotiated by the companies.

This was the 2nd highest percentage of debts paid off by companies in the historical series, which starts in January 2018. It is second only to April 2020. In the year of the pandemic, the central bank drastically reduced interest rates to boost the economy. This favored the payment of debts.

The numbers were sent exclusively to the Power360. They consider companies to be in default within 60 days of the reference month. Read the history below:

This high volume of paid debts is a positive indicator of the economy: companies are managing to honor their debts.

However, the scenario may change throughout 2024. The Central Bank reduced the Selic from 11.75% to 10.25% per year at the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting on Wednesday (20.mar.2024). This was the 6th consecutive reduction of 0.5 percentage points.

However, the monetary authority indicated that it will be the penultimate drop of the same magnitude. From June onwards, the base interest rate should fall to lower levels.

“As interest rates fall and accumulate […] little by little it is reactivating the economy. So companies start to feel a higher production rate and improve their revenues and cash flow”he said Luiz Rabisenior economist at Serasa Experian, Power360.

IN THE STATES

Only 4 units of the Federation had a debt settlement or renegotiation rate above 70%. They are: Piauí, Roraima, Paraíba and Sergipe.

The states with the lowest rate were São Paulo (49.6%) and the Federal District (46.3%). Read below: