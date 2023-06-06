Massimo D’Alema, profit of 393 thousand euros for DL&M Advisor, a company founded in 2019

Less profitable business consultancy for Massimo D’Alema. A few days ago, in fact, theDL&M Advisor shareholders’ meetinga company founded in 2019 that the former prime minister and secretary of the DS controls 100%, to approve the 2022 budget.

The company’s purpose is the “consulting in the field of internationalization processes” of various foreign markets “for the research and attraction of investments from private companies”.

READ ALSO: Cantina Le Madeleine, D’Alema’s wife leaves: her shares to her daughter

The exercise ended with a profit of 393 thousand euros (postponed again) down from the 581 thousand euros of the previous year against revenues that decreased year on year from over one million to 820 thousand euros, of which 791 thousand euros in Italy and 24 thousand euros in Switzerland.

READ ALSO: Paluani, the king of sweets fails miserably: submerged by millions of debts

Fixed assets rose year on year from just over 10,000 to 840,000 euros as this is the value of the purchase of 15% of the Silk Road Wines, based in Orvieto sells quality wines. DL&M Advisor has receivables from customers for 309 thousand euros, liquidity for 353 thousand euros and dealing assets for 425 thousand euros.

READ ALSO: Fininvest Real Estate & Services, debts for 24 million. Counts ko for Berlusconi

The item of debts year on year rose from 292 thousand to 627 thousand euros primarily for the 370 thousand euros “for the balance payment of shares of the La Madeleine Agricultural Society”the company where D’Alema produces wine.

Subscribe to the newsletter

