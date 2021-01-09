Companies A wave of bankruptcies has been expected since the beginning of the corona epidemic – What will happen to companies when bankruptcy protection soon expires?

The temporary bankruptcy protection imposed due to the interest rate crisis will expire at the end of January.

Corona crisis in Finland, this will not necessarily lead to a large-scale wave of bankruptcies that permeates the entire business field, which was still feared when the crisis started in the spring.

There are many indications that if the coronavirus pandemic does not turn significantly worse again and society can be opened up, the worst economic damage will be limited to a few crisis sectors, in particular tourism and catering, culture and entertainment and specialty trade.

So far, the wave of bankruptcy has been prevented by an amendment to the law that came into force last spring, which restricted the right of creditors to file a debtor for bankruptcy. The effects of the change in the law are easy to see: by November, only more than 2,000 bankruptcies had been filed, about 17 percent less than in 2019.

At the end of this month, however, the bankruptcy protection expires, and the actual wave of bankruptcy is expected to start after that.

But what kind of wave is ahead? In what condition are Finnish SMEs in the wake of the interest rate year?

In the first place the interest rate crisis has treated different industries and individual companies very differently.

For example, the sales of food and hardware stores and health care companies have increased. The turnover of construction and IT companies has remained fairly stable. The long tail of the interest rate crisis, the crisis’s grip on industrial companies, has been feared in Finland, but so far there has been no collapse in the turnover of companies in the sector.

Of the industries, the worst difficulties are in the accommodation and catering sector, as well as the arts, entertainment and recreation. In these sectors, companies have lost tens of percent of their turnover.

Specially in the risk zone are those companies whose business has virtually come to a standstill and whose cash is not flowing with new money.

According to data collected by Accountor, an e-financial services provider, the share of companies receiving cash accounts has decreased throughout the autumn and is more than 10 percentage points lower than a year ago in the same period.

Receiving cash settlements, ie card payments, for example, indicates the company’s activity. A company that does not receive cash payments has virtually no consumer sales. In the first Korona wave in the spring, the share of such companies rose to almost 25 per cent at its worst.

The data has been collected from about 10,000 randomly selected Accountor customer companies, whose financial situation the company has been monitoring since last spring. The accountor receives the information in near real time. The group of companies represents the entire Finnish business field quite well.

“This speaks harshly about the fact that these companies don’t get money from anywhere,” says Accountor’s CEO Niklas Sonkin.

According to him, the problem particularly affects the tourism and catering sector, culture and entertainment, as well as specialty shops in the trade sector.

According to data collected by Accountor, the business field as a whole has been able to make up for lost sales by cutting costs. However, Sonkin points out that companies always have fixed costs that they cannot save. If sales come to a halt, the company’s position becomes a hassle.

“There’s no reason to expect there to be a wave of bankruptcies,” Sonkin says.

“It is clearthat some kind of ketchup bottle phenomenon is to be expected. A large number of companies now have more debt in relation to their assets than a year ago and thus less room for maneuver, ”says the Chairman of the Finnish Auditors Ilkka Kujala.

At the turn of November – December, the association commissioned a survey of its member companies, in which auditors were asked to assess the development of their client companies’ business next year. According to the survey, the auditors see risks related to the continuity of companies’ operations in two main areas: accommodation and catering, and the cultural and entertainment sector.

In addition to the tourism and restaurant sector, the cultural and entertainment sector has also suffered badly from the corona epidemic. Last summer, the Flow Festival, like the others, was canceled altogether.­

In the corona year companies have scraped savings into a heap from every possible place. But could it be that savings have been sought, for example, by neglecting statutory employment pension contributions or taxes? It is from these omissions that bankruptcy proceedings are typically initiated.

However, there are no signs of any large-scale non-payment of taxes and pension contributions.

Inspector general Timo Helin the tax administration says the taxpayer currently has a tax debt of € 3.75 billion in recovery, about half a billion more than at the start of the interest rate crisis in March. However, not all tax liabilities are borne by companies.

With half a billion growth figure also includes paid EUR 360 million for companies in the first half of value added taxes, which were restored as part of the companies koronatukitoimia. With regard to refunds, companies have made a plan with the taxpayer for a tax refund. The maximum repayment period is two years.

Another promising forecast is that the taxpayer sent fewer payment requests to companies in the autumn than in 2019.

“This doesn’t anticipate any spikes in the early part of the year,” Helin says.

Occupational pension company Ilmarinen’s invoicing and collection manager Janne Tammi says the company ‘s customer companies have arrears of employment pension contributions about 10 percent higher than a year ago. Most companies have payment difficulties.

“Customers’ situations are now a little different, depending on the industry, and the payment situation has already improved for some customers. Clearly longer arrears have in practice accumulated for only a small number of our customers, ”says Tammi by e-mail.

Varma, an employment pension company, is also told that the payment reminders sent to customers and the payment programs made have increased by about 10 per cent from last year. Varma’s Director of Insurance Services Tiina Grönqvist says that payment difficulties are clearly concentrated in a few crisis areas.

“Our clientele shows that this divides the business field. The financial crisis and the recession of the 1990s affected the business community more widely, now the effects are more industry-specific, ”says Grönqvist.