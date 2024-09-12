Thursday, September 12, 2024
Companies | A traditional hifi studio that has operated in Helsinki for more than 40 years goes bankrupt

September 12, 2024
The Helsinki store on Fredrikinkatu is closed.

Audio playbackHifistudio Helsinki, a traditional specialist in entertainment electronics and performance technology, has been declared bankrupt on Monday. The company has been operating for more than 40 years since 1980.

The bankruptcy petition was filed at the beginning of September by one of the creditors.

On the company’s Facebook pages customers recall their previous purchases and service experiences.

The Helsinki store on Fredrikinkatu is closed, and it will next be open during the sell-out period on the weekend.

The company informs on its website that the ordered products are delivered through the Turku store.

HifiStudio other stores in Turku, Oulu, Jyväskylä and Kuopio continue to operate as normal. They are independent companies.

According to its website, the Hifistudio chain signed a cooperation agreement in May with the Danish Hifi Klubben chain, which operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Germany and the Netherlands.

