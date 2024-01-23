Companies | A shoe store that has been operating for more than 70 years is closing down in Helsinki – The inconsolable turn was too much

87-year-old Leo Närvänen has been running a shoe store in Vallila for over 60 years. Now, however, he plans to quit and retire.

A shoe store and repair shop that has operated for decades in Vallila, Helsinki, is closing down. 87-year-old shoemaker Leo Närvänen says that people no longer want to pay for repairing their shoes, but buy new ones instead.

Whole 72 years.

That's how long this shoe shop and repair shop has been standing in Helsinki's Vallila on Kangasalantie.

In addition to shoes, the small brick-and-mortar store is full of posters and memorabilia that speak of decades of history. Among other things, there is an ancient cash register at the sales counter, which has not been used for a long time.

Soon, however, the store's legend will come to an end. A sell-out is underway, because the 87-year-old shoemaker Leo Närvänen plans to retire and close the shoe store his father founded in the 1950s.

Even though Närvänen has had time to make a respectable working career, he would have still found the desire to continue. One of the reasons behind the decision to close is that the company's current accountant wanted to close.

But there has also been a wider change in the shoe industry over the years, which can be seen in the day-to-day life of a master shoemaker. According to Närvänen, people don't really repair their shoes anymore, but rather throw away the broken ones and buy new ones instead.

At the same time, shoes have become of lower quality and their production has increasingly moved abroad.

“The repair should not cost anything. According to many, 10–20 euros for a repair is already too much,” states Närvänen.

According to Närvänen, people nowadays no longer want to pay for shoe repair.

The old cash register is no longer in use, but it reminds of the store's long history.

Nervous father Vihtori Närvänen founded a shoe shop first in Vyborg in 1939 and later in Vallila, Helsinki in 1952.

Leo Närvänen learned the art of shoemaking under his father's teachings, but during school he also did other jobs, such as working in the film industry as a runner, or “tupper”. He officially entered the shoe industry at the turn of the 1960s in his early twenties.

According to Närvänen, Kenkäkaupa's customer base has always consisted mainly of ordinary, local people. The young people have also found the shop, and just before the interview started, he sold two young men new shoes.

The store's specialty has long been that the prices are relatively affordable. Almost no shoes cost more than a hundred euros.

Over the years, there have of course been public figures as customers, especially cultural people and actors due to the nearby theater. Närvänen recalls that he served, for example, as the host of the Tupla tai kuitti program Kirsti Rautiai and a singer Tapio Rautavaaraa.

There are also plenty of other memorable encounters along the career. For example, one regular customer lives in New Zealand and always visits Finland to buy new shoes at Närvänen's store.

In the 1980s, Närvänen remembers that he sold shoes to an entire football club and to the Iraqi ambassador at the time.

Närvänen presents a wartime photograph showing the corner of the shoe store that was destroyed in the bombing.

In the back room of the store is a cobbler's workshop, where Närvänen repairs broken shoes. The device seen in the foreground comes from the 60s, and it is used to nail the soles of shoes. However, the device has not been used recently.

Last Recently, there has been a lot of talk about the fading of Helsinki's core and the plight of brick-and-mortar stores in general.

However, Närvänen says that he believes that this is a passing phase, and that the brick-and-mortar retail boom will return.

According to him, customers still value personal and expert service, which you can't necessarily get from chain stores in shopping centers – not to mention online shopping.

With these prospects, Närvänen's shoe store will close at the end of March. After the news of the closure, the store has had enough customers and phone calls have been coming in constantly.

Närvänen has no other plans for his retirement, as he believes that there is enough to do in maintaining the detached house in Paloheinä. He has been running the store largely by himself and is in amazingly good shape for 87 years old.

“We also have a group of customers younger than me who can barely get down the stairs to the store,” he says with a good-natured laugh.

And what is the secret of Närvänen's long career?

“You have to go one day at a time. Some of the entrepreneurs I know start counting when they can retire already in their forties. I think you shouldn't dream too much about your retirement days, so that you don't get tired of work before your time,” he says.