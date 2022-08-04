Companies | A major credit rating agency confirmed Fortum’s vital rating – S&P considers it possible that Fortum will have to cut its dividend

The US credit rating agency S&P says it will treat Fortum and Uniper as separate companies in the future.

Credit scorer S&P has confirmed the energy company Fortum’s credit rating after a review. Fortum’s credit rating remains unchanged, i.e. at BBB level with a negative outlook.

In early July, S&P placed both Fortum and its German subsidiary Uniper under surveillance for their limited Russian gas supplies to Germany earlier in the summer.

According to Fortum’s press release, S&P estimates that Uniper’s rescue package, which the companies and the German government reached an agreement on on July 22, prevents the accumulation of additional costs for Fortum and considers Fortum’s financial exposure to be limited.

Against the backdrop of Fortum’s negative outlook, S&P still saw Uniper’s influence until the European Commission approves the rescue package, but also the longer-term uncertainties related to Fortum’s strategy.

Credit rating staying at least at the current BBB level is very important to Fortum. Its business requires a lot of capital, and a deterioration in the credit rating would increase the company’s fundraising costs.

The company itself says it is aiming for at least a BBB-level credit rating so that it can “ensure financial flexibility and good access to financing”.

S&P says it considers it possible that Fortum could, for example, reduce its dividend or sell more of its holdings to protect its credit rating. Until now, Fortum has held on to its dividend tooth and nail. The company has paid half a billion euros in dividends to its largest owner, the Finnish state, every year.

Fortum paid a dividend of EUR 1.14 per share for the 2021 financial year. A dividend of 1.10 euros is expected for this year’s financial year, but there are big question marks associated with the dividend due to, among other things, Uniper’s difficulties.

On S&P’s rating scale, BBB is the second most favorable to Low (investment grade) credit rating. Lower is only the category BBB–, to which S&P lowered Uniper’s credit rating already in mid-May.

Companies with a credit rating below this are considered to be in the so-called speculative or junk loan category.

S&P writes in connection with its decision, that it could lower Fortum’s credit rating if the European Commission does not approve Uniper’s rescue package, or if Fortum has to finance Uniper’s gas losses after all.

It also says that it may lower its rating if “Fortum’s financial profile” cannot be restored in the next two or three years.

Fortum said in connection with the rescue package that it would still count Uniper as a subsidiary in financial reporting, even though its ownership in the company was diluted to 56 percent. Uniper’s losses will therefore weigh on Fortum’s financial figures as well.

S&P, on the other hand, says that it will treat Fortum and Uniper as separate companies in the future. In the future, it will therefore treat Uniper as a subsidiary of Fortum, not as a subsidiary.

The credit rating agency sees Fortum as a Nordic energy company whose mainly fossil-free electricity production, especially from the company’s hydro and nuclear power plants, provides stability to the company’s cash flow.

Correction 4.8. at 2:02 p.m. Uniper’s rescue package was announced on July 22, not June 22, as was said earlier in the story.