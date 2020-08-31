A remote assistance company for seniors is making its final preparations for the start of the school year. Employees anticipated the measure: wearing a mask is now mandatory everywhere, during each trip and in open spaces. The company will distribute ten masks per week to its employees, at the rate of two masks per day. The deposit is rather well received by the employees. “This is a good thing. We will all have to wear the mask and it is necessary“, explains an employee.

From the 20 Hours plateau, journalist Dorothée Lachaud takes stock of the procedures to be followed in business. “The government is still finalizing the very last details of the health protocol“, she explains. Can we remove the mask”ten minutes, to breathe“as the Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne said?”The basic rule remains the systematic wearing of the mask, when there are several of us in an office“, recalls Dorothée Lachaud.