Companies | A furniture company sold luxury beds whose delivery took longer and longer – Now the same entrepreneur’s new brand promises express deliveries

Companies|Peltoniemi’s business has been exposed due to significant delivery difficulties of beds.

About the bed SALE an entrepreneur caught in the middle of the commotion Juhana Peltoniemi is a new brand, Nothing Beds.

The Nothing Beds brand sells luxury beds. So does the famous company Lux Beds from North oy, under which Nothing Beds is. Peltoniemi is the CEO of Lux Beds.

Lux Beds has been in the headlines due to bed delivery problems. The company’s customers have suffered for delayed deliveries of beds.

Lux Beds is not the only company in Peltoniemi whose customers have had problems getting the bed they bought.

Juhana Peltoniemi’s Sisuste-Peltoniemi company has also had delivery difficulties. Niina Ala-Järvenpää bought a bed from Sisuste-Peltoniemi, the delivery of which took a while about two years.

Peltoniemi told for HS last year that Sisuste-Peltoniemi suffered from financial difficulties in addition to supply problems. About Sisuste-Peltoniemi applying for renovation was reported in February of this year. A decision has been made to start the restructuring procedure in June, he says Over.

New establishing a brand in the midst of financial difficulties and delivery problems raises questions. HS can reach Juhana Peltoniemi by phone.

Why have you started such a brand?

“Because you can get the brand’s beds quickly.”

What does “soon” mean?

“Any of Nothing Beds’ beds will be delivered to mainland Finland within 3 to 21 days.”

This is a pretty tough promise considering that [esimerkiksi yritykselläsi] Sisuste-Peltoniemi had quite a few bed delivery problems. How have things changed?

“The brand was founded on those products [sänkyjen] for express delivery because we have had a severe reputational damage. Unfortunately, I don’t have time to talk with you more.”

Peltoniemi doesn’t say more.

Competition and Consumer Agency (KKV) has reacted to the operations of Lux Beds, founded in 2022.

At the end of March KKV urged in his announcement to consider doing business with Lux Beds. KKV says that during the beginning of 2024, it received almost 60 contacts related to the company.

“- – The deliveries of the products ordered from Lux Beds have been significantly delayed as agreed, and despite repeated promises, consumers have not received the products even after months of waiting,” KKV writes about the problems faced by customers.

“In most cases, consumers have paid for the product in full or in part in advance. Consumers have also had difficulty getting back the purchase price they paid when the sale was cancelled,” KKV continues.

KKV’s warning about Lux Beds was not just one time. Around the middle of June the agency said in its press release about the risks of paying in advance. KKV refers to, among other things, Lux Beds when talking about possible problems related to advance payment.

Lux Beds is not the only company in Peltoniemi whose operations have been interfered with by KKV.

About a couple of years ago, the agency urged consumers to consider buying products from Sisuste-Peltoniemi oy. The interior of Peltoniemi was done for KKV almost 300 complaints. That is an exceptionally large number.

Consumers have been annoyed, for example, by the delayed delivery of the product or the fact that the customer had not received his money back after canceling the transaction.