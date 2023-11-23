Companies | A famous scarf shop closes in Helsinki, direct words from the founder

The famous Helsinki-based scarf shop will stop operating at the turn of the year. Now fashion designer Marja Kurki, 84, tells what she thinks has gone wrong in the development of Helsinki.

“Helsinki the developers should be laid off immediately.”

This is how a long-time entrepreneur and fashion designer shakes things up Marja Kurki84, when he is asked for his opinion on revitalizing the center of Helsinki.

According to Kurje’s view, Helsinki has been developed in the wrong ways in recent years and at the same time something of the city’s original spirit has been destroyed.

Kurki is the founder of the famous scarf shop Marja Kurki oy. HS reports last Friday, that the company founded in 1976 will completely stop its operations in Finland at the turn of the year, as the current entrepreneurs, namely Kurje’s son and daughter-in-law, are retiring.

At the company has previously been a brick-and-mortar store, first on Helsinki’s Pohjoisesplanadi and later on Korkeavuorenkatu. Kurki is therefore very familiar with the mental landscape of entrepreneurs in the heart of Helsinki.

There has been a lot of talk about the quietness of the city center, because the pandemic has reduced the number of tourists and the growth of online shopping has disciplined brick-and-mortar stores. Even politicians recognize the problem, and attempts have been made to increase vitality, for example By experimenting with esplanades and by decision close Kaivokatu from private cars.

However, Kurki harshly criticizes the city’s developers, who, according to him, have been “totally unnecessarily energetic” and changed the city at too fast a pace.

“For those of us who have lived on the outskirts of Helsinki all our lives, it feels like the city is somehow being torn apart. Nowadays, I don’t feel like going downtown at all,” says Kurki, who lives in Munkkiniemi.

Kurki loads the counter with a list of reasons that affect this:

They continue for a long time street works.

New heights tower blocks.

Old trees overthrow.

According to him, these are examples of things that are taking Helsinki in a worse direction.

And he is particularly upset that the old cobblestones of Eteläesplanadi covered with asphalt.

“It is insulting to Helsinki. These are both small and big things, but in general, I think a lot of unnecessary change work is being done in the city.”

Last In the years Marja Kurki oy has operated mainly online in the European region, but it has also had sales points in the shopping center Tripla in Pasila, Helsinki, Ainoa in Tapiola, Espoo, and Mylly in Raisio.

The main market area for the company has been Asia, and now the business operations in China and Korea have been sold.

The last brick-and-mortar store on Pohjoisesplanadi was closed just before the start of the corona pandemic. According to Kurje, the company was extremely lucky in terms of timing on the trip at that time. However, the corona era made business challenging and according to him, things never fully recovered.

Kurki says that he knew how to wait for the company to end because there have been no known successors. He himself has not be