After long and complicated months, the book of a Parisian florist is filling up again. Lucile Audry is making a coffin top that will be delivered on Friday October 9. In mid-March, with the confinement, everything stopped overnight. The boost from Bercy, which announced the expansion of the solidarity fund, Thursday, October 8, is a relief.

“I still have three employees. We must be able to keep staff while we have fewer events and a loss of turnover”, Explains Tiffany Levain, florist in Paris. For her, for sure, this new help is “a big plus”. In addition to florists, the laundries, second-hand booksellers, or even car rental companies are now included in the device. A total of 31 professions have been added to an already long list.

