Experiment with public transport will be held in Londrina (PR) from July 12th and will last 30 days

A Compagas (Companhia Paranaense de Gás) will test the 1st bus powered 100% by biomethane in the history of the country. The aim of the experiment is to analyze the integration of vehicles with more sustainable technology into the city’s public transport fleet.

The test will be held in Londrina (PR) from Monday (June 12, 2023) and will last for 30 days. The initiative is the result of a partnership between the gas distributor, the city of Paraná and the Swedish car manufacturer Scania.

According to Abegas (Brazilian Association of Piped Gas Distribution Companies), the test is a great opportunity to evaluate the replacement of vehicles powered by diesel with natural gas and biomethane. This would be the 1st step towards a series of environmental, social and economic gains.

An economic benefit is that the strategy meets the perspective of the MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy) to promote the natural gas industry in the country. The policy for increasing the use of natural gas and biomethane in heavy vehicles can contribute to reducing dependence on diesel imports and increasing the supply of domestic pre-salt gas.

Today, Petrobras reinjects approximately 50% of the fuel produced due to the lack of essential infrastructure.

From an environmental point of view, vehicles designed for the use of natural gas provide a 23% drop in CO2 emissions, a 90% reduction in the reduction of NOx (gases harmful to the ozone layer) and an 85% cut in volume release of particulate matter (main component of black smoke) compared to diesel.

“Abegás sees this initiative as a relevant step for Brazil to promote public policies to increase the share of piped gas in passenger and cargo transport vehicles, such as buses and trucks, in the Brazilian transport matrix”said the association.