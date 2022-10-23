Compacting | Espoo has destroyed its crown jewel, say the award-winning architects mourning the fate of Tapiola

Tapiolan the central pool shimmers in the autumn sun. They border the pool Aarne Ervin samples of skill: in front the Central Tower, on the right the Tapiola swimming hall awaiting renovation and on the left the Tapiola Garden hotel.

Ervi’s creations completed in the 1960s and 1970s are resting on humming pine trees. Arto Sipinen one peeks out from behind the planned Espoo cultural center Viljo Revell “Taskumats” built at the turn of the 1950s and 1960s. The houses got their unofficial name from the fact that their appearance with their special roofs reminds one of a pocket rug.

The silhouette the high-rising massive new buildings and “competing Pocket Mats” that have irreversibly changed the view. The center of Tapiola is no longer what it used to be, but the greed for building rights has ruined Ervi’s legacy in the center of Tapiola.

This is the opinion of the architects Pirjo Sanaksenaho, Hennu Kjisik and I met Mustone.

Sanaksenaho is the director and professor of the Department of Architecture at Aalto University. In his dissertation, he has familiarized himself, among other things, with the construction of Tapiola.

Kjisik is a professor emeritus of urban planning who has received his partnership by Trevor Harris with the state award for architecture in 2018. Mustose has also been awarded the state award for architecture in 2014.

Dense and tall construction is a bad combination, according to architects. Among other things, it brings shade. In addition, a pedestrian may get lost when walking between buildings.

As a word skinaccording to Kjisik and Mustonen, the development of the Tapiola center is characterized by two main problems: height and compactness.

It is the combination of these that is greed for them, with which they aim to accommodate as much floor space as possible in the area. Tightness or height are not a problem in themselves, but combining them is a bad solution in the opinion of the trio of architects.

The central tower was planned to be a landmark in the center of Tapiola. When you build too high, new buildings start to compete for the dominant position.

“The surroundings of the central tower no longer tolerate any high-rise construction. There must be enough air space around the central tower, so that the tower’s cityscape significance is not diminished,” says Mustonen.

It’s not just about the artistic value, but the combination of height and compactness also has a practical problem. You notice it when you slip among the massive buildings, where the signposts point to different destinations.

In architectural terms, the orientation of the area is poor. In practice, it means that the sense of direction is lost among the buildings.

“If every place needs a signpost, it says something about getting lost“, Kjisik states.

Getting lost is not the only problem, but the combination of dense and tall also brings shade. The end result is unpleasant urban spaces, Sanaksenaho adds.

Tapiolanproject director of the city of Espoo responsible for the development of Otaniemi and Keilaniemi Antti Mäkinen haunts talk of greed.

“I don’t really know who would be so greedy here.”

According to Mäkinen’s view, the area near the metro station has been built compactly, but space has been left around the center of Tapiola. According to him, the garden city is still the same.

Mäkinen reminds that in accordance with the national land use goals, it is justified that land use in the area close to the metro is intensified. The renovation process that started in the 2010s is still continuing in the center of Tapiola, and more apartments are being built near it.

Pirjo Sanaksenaho and Hennu Kjisik ponder the future of the Tapiola center in the courtyard of the Tapiola shopping center designed by Aarne Ervi. The Central Tower rises in the background.

Architects in my opinion, there is not much left of the original garden city spirit in the center of Tapiola.

Architect Otto-Iivari Meurman and influencer Heikki von Hertzen envisioned in the 1940s that a garden city would rise on the lands of the Hagalund manor. Later, in the 1950s and 1960s, five parts of Tapiola were built: the eastern suburb, the western suburb, the center of Tapiola, South Tapiola and the northern suburb. The center of Tapiola was largely the work of architect Aarne Ervi.

The garden city was built with families with children in mind so that you can go everywhere on foot. The goal was to have affordable housing close to nature.

Ideas were sought from Gothenburg in Sweden and Letchworth in Great Britain, among others. In Tapiola, zoning and house design went hand in hand, which proved to be a strength.

However, the decline soon began, as described by the architects interviewed by HS. According to Mustonen, considering the scale of the original center, construction “started from scratch” already in the 1980s. Ervi’s production seemed to have no value in the eyes of those planning new production, but the aim was only to build more densely and higher.

According to the architects, the exception is the cultural center of Espoo, completed in 1989, whose design by Arto Sipinen was based on cherishing and respecting Ervi’s work.

Trio agrees that the shopping center Ainoa, which opened in 2013, is a failed example of the new production of the Tapiola center.

It has swallowed the services of the area and dominates the scale of the nearby buildings designed by Ervi, i.e. Heikintori (from 1968) and Tapiola shopping center (from 1959–1961).

In both of these old buildings, some of the business premises are empty. That angers Kjisik. According to him, the city’s decision-makers have not made solutions that would help the old business premises remain viable.

According to the architects, it’s a shame, because they find a lot of good things in Tapiola shopping center and Heikintori. The green courtyard of the shopping center is pleasantly peaceful. Wind and noise don’t bother you there. The silence is broken by birdsong.

The Tapiola shopping center designed by Aarne Ervi is emptying. The signs guide you towards Ainoa. Architect Tapani Mustonen is pictured.

In Heikintori, the trio of architects, on the other hand, are attracted by orientability. When you enter the door, you can already see the exit, so there is no risk of getting lost. The space is easy to understand, says Sanaksenaho.

Orientability does not require that the design language be shortened to only a certain type. In large modern buildings, orientation can be made easier with, for example, works of art that help passers-by recognize places.

Antti Mäkinen according to Ervi, the situation is challenging for the buildings designed by Ervi. The original look is to be preserved, and Heikintor or Tapiola shopping center, for example, must not be demolished. In addition, tall buildings to be built in the Tapiola center area must be slightly lower than Keskustorni.

Mäkinen admits that it is a shame that services have flowed away from the Heikintori and Tapiontori area.

“Not that [tilannetta] to be changed by any command.”

Renovating the business premises and thus enlivening the area is made more difficult by the fact that, for example, the ownership of the business premises in Tapiontori has been spread over several hands. It would be easier if a single party could put Tapiontori in a more attractive condition all at once.

However, Antti Mäkinen believes that the development of the area, including the renovation of Espoo’s cultural center, will also have a positive impact on Heikintori and Tapiontori’s business premises.

Tuulikinsilta’s restaurant pavilion.

Tapiolan according to the interviewed architects, the center also has successful examples of supplementary construction done in the 21st century.

Sanaksenaho mentions the Mielikki restaurant pavilion located on Tuulikinsilla, which is planned Reetta Aarnion, Laura Kakkola and Anni Nokkonen based on the student competition won in 2015.

On the other side of the pavilion is a spacious grass square. On the other side, the buildings begin to gradually rise from the pavilion towards the landmark Central Tower. It’s about Harmonia. The new building does not compete with the landmark or try to challenge other buildings in the area, but rather tries to blend in. However, wood has been chosen as the material, which makes the pavilion stand out from the surrounding buildings.

Anttinen Oiva Architects’ star buildings.

Housing construction On the other hand, the architects mention the “star houses” of Anttinen Oiva Architects (from 2018) located next to Emma as a success. According to Sanaksenaho, they liven up the style of the old Tapiola center, and he thinks the floor plans have been successfully made functional. Sanaksenaho states that the same cannot be said for many other new residential buildings.

“People have to live in worse apartments. The standard of living has weakened in the new houses compared to the old Tapiola apartments of the 1960s.”

Housing is especially weakened by poor layouts related to deep-frame residential construction. In deep-frame apartment buildings, apartments with very narrow, deep and tube-like rooms can open from the central corridors. The end result is that the buildings look massive in the landscape and the rooms are not ideal for living.

Garden City the idea can only be seen in glimpses at the Tapiola center. On the other hand, Tapiola’s four suburbs have preserved their original look surprisingly well, Mustonen states.

The architects admit that the development of the Tapiola center is fundamentally challenging. More apartments and services are needed in the area, because the transport connections along the subway are good. More apartments can be obtained by densifying or increasing the current building stock or by building new areas. However, the construction of new areas practically means that trees are cut down and nature is destroyed.

According to the architects, nature has suffered the most from the construction of the Tapiola center. Its proximity has been one of the basic pillars of the garden city.

Kjisik reminds that yards at ground level with large trees cannot be replaced with, for example, green roofs when it comes to the center of a garden city that has gained a reputation.

Materials from the Museum of Architecture (www.mfa.fi) have been used as the source of the story.