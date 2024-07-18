Suzuki presented a ten-year technology plan to reduce energy consumption and reduce emissions to zero of carbon, while maintaining the “pleasure of travel”. The strategy, called “Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi”is based on principles of compactness, lightness, minimalism and beauty.

Suzuki electric cars with small batteries

Suzuki has adopted the “Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi” approach, summarized as “compact, less numerous, light, minimal and beautiful”as a guide for its new strategic plan.

Graph representing energy minimization

When it comes to electric cars, Suzuki is focusing on efficiency by designing EV vehicles to be more efficientconsidering the level of renewable energy available and the specific conditions of use for each country.

Suzuki eVX Concept EV

This includes the use of compact electric powertrains and small size batteriesto improve overall vehicle efficiency.

New cars with hybrid combustion engines

At Suzuki, cars with internal combustion engines will be central. In 2023, the Japanese brand developed the high-efficiency engine Z12E with the aim of improving combustion in internal combustion engines, achieving aMaximum thermal efficiency of 40%.

Suzuki Hybrid 1.5 140 Volt engine compartment

This engine will be progressively implemented globally. In the future, Suzuki aims to further reduce the energy consumption through the adoption of zero-emission fuels and new generations of hybrid vehicles.

Software and Sustainability

In the context of the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV)Suzuki aims to simplify development with hardware platforms shared across the range and reuse of software to reduce overall costs. Furthermore, to promote sustainability, the Japanese company is committed to minimize energy consumption in production, adopting practices of circular economy. This includes designing products that are easily recyclable and optimizing the resources used.

