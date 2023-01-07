You can easily find a compact sports sedan for less than 30 grand, but which one should you have?

It is quite remarkable that we receive so many special requests. First of all: thank you very much! That’s why we can make this section. Although everything and everyone is in a crossover these days, that is not the case with the applications. A crossover also occurs there, but not nearly as much as new car sales suggest. That is of course also because we get a lot of requests for used cars. Then crossovers are often a bit thirstier, heavier and more expensive to maintain. Still things that come into play when you buy a used car.

Autoblog reader Pim makes it all fur, because he is looking for a sedan! Yes, a sedan. Four doors and a boot lid. In principle, this always works: you can take four to five people and their luggage with you. Pim hasn’t multiplied himself yet, so he doesn’t need a very big car yet. No, a compact sedan is fine. Pim is not very old yet (29) and wants something that sends a little fun. It may be a little bit of a sporty sedan.

He now has a 2013 Renault Clio 4 and it can be removed soon. Not because the car was gone, but mainly because Pim has a new job. Congratulations, Pim! He has a little more financial room for a new car. It is not only because there is more money available that Pim is looking for a new car, he is also going to drive a little more. So a little more comfort than the Renault would be nice. It may also be a hatchback, but Pim actually prefers a sedan. That’s by far what he likes the most!

The wishes and requirements for a sporty sedan for 30 grand are as follows:

Current car, previous cars: 2013 Renault Clio IV (current), 2018 VW Polo (previous), Peugeot 206 (1st) Buy / lease Buy Budget Up to and including 30,000 euros Annual mileage +/- 20,000 Fuel preference Gasoline or hybrid Reason to buy another car New track with more kilometers Family composition Me, Myself and I Preferred Models: Japanese or German, especially sedans appeal to me No go No

Mazda 3 SkyActiv-X Luxury (BP)

€30,950

2022

7,500 km

The most sensible choice in terms of compact sports sedan that you can make is the Mazda 3. The car is barely a year old and has hardly any kilometers on it. Of course, you will still depreciate it, but the maintenance costs will be wonderfully low in the coming years. You also have that nice long factory warranty.

Mazda’s SkyActiv-X engine is a special case with which it should be possible to drive quite economically. We like to test it out, because the technique (variable compression) is very special. In terms of equipment, most of it is there. This model is not very spacious in the back seat, but we did not assume that this plays a role with this advice.

Honda Civic Sedan 1.5 VTEC Turbo Elegance (FC)

€27,900

2020

25,000 km

Elaborating on the Mazda, there is also this Honda. Despite the fact that this is also a Japanese C-segment compact sports sedan, the contrast could not be greater. Taste is subjective, but we like the Mazda better. The Honda Civic is very original and recognizable. Partly due to those strange shapes, the Civic is considerably wider, so the appearance is useful.

The engine is a 1.5 VTEC turbo and is nothing reminiscent of the good old days, but it is a very smooth sewing machine with quite good performance and a pleasant consumption. The only thing the Civic isn’t really is sporty. You can get quite a few sporty upgrades from Japan and the US, but we didn’t really expect this to be a project car.

BMW 330e M Sport (F30)

€29,900

2017

35,000 km

Sporty, hybrid, sedan. Yes, sure. Even if you are looking for a compact sports sedan, you will automatically end up at BMW. It is a D-segmenter with the space of a C-segment car. At the time, the BMW 330e was one of the first plug-in hybrid sports sedans that is actually fun to drive. You have to consider for yourself how many kilometers you make and what kind of kilometers those are. The 330e is rock solid on relatively short stretches, but a little thirstier on the longer stretches.

The 330i without all the hybrid parts is a lot lighter and therefore considerably more pleasant to drive. And the 330i is not really a drunk, certainly not compared to the former atmospheric six-cylinder. Our preference would be a 330i without a hybrid powertrain, but given the wishes and requirements, we completely understand if you opt for the battery version of the BMW 3 Series.

Lexus IS300h F Sport (XE30)

€27,950

2015

90,000 km

The Lexus IS300h is one of the most suitable cars for the Netherlands. In our country we don’t drive very much: on the highway you usually drive between 80 and 100 km/h and in the evening you are happy if you can do 120. So you don’t need 300 hp at all to keep up with traffic. The powertrain of this Lexus is very strong at part load. The combination with the electric motor is typical Toyota: almost seamless.

Unfortunately, the four-cylinder is also: quite lifeless. The handling is excellent, by the way, this is still a rear-wheel drive sports sedan. Still a successful compact sports sedan. The infotainment system takes some getting used to, but you will probably stick your smartphone to a Brodit fairly quickly. In terms of reliability, the Lexus IS is at a lonely height. Almost nothing breaks, unlike the considerably more vulnerable Germans.

Alfa Romeo Giulia 2.0T Super (952)

€29,950

2018

65,000 km

We can’t name it. You understand that yourself. You are looking for a Japanese or German sports sedan for 30 grand and we recommend an Italian. It’s an Alfa Romeo so it’s allowed. Nowadays, a Giulia is quite pricey new and the used car range is not very large. The two highlights of the Giulia are the steering and the chassis. This is a driver’s car. That’s why it’s a pity ESP cannot be turned off.

In terms of finish and materials, it is not a German car, but the gap is not very large either. At least, compared to its competitors at the time. The infotainment system is a bit ‘meh’ too, but it’s serviceable. The engine of the Alfa Romeo Giulia has a nice surprise, because the 200 hp version is just a down-tuned 280 hp variant. With a simple chip you are already at 300 hp, not that you need it, but it does turn a sedan into a sports sedan. In terms of reliability, these Alfas are doing well, as witnessed by the Alfa Romeo Giulia Purchase Advice!

Jaguar XE R-Sport (X760)

€27,940

2017

40,000 km

It’s actually crazy that we quote the Giulia so often and just forget about the Jaguar XE. This Jaguar is also a rear-wheel drive sports sedan with a 200 hp turbo engine. It’s a cliché, but the Jaguar XE really benefits from an R-Sport package. That just puts me off for a bit. A set of large wheels also works wonders. Then the car might be more beautiful than the Alfa Romeo. The interior of the XE is just fine.

The center tunnel looks fun and the steering wheel is nice to hold, but it doesn’t have the grandeur of a Mercedes-Benz C-Class. There are enough copies in the budget. The only thing that is a bit of a thing is maintenance. There are not very many Jaguar dealers and/or specialists. And unlike the X-Type, this is not a converted Ford Mondeo. Then we come to the advantage of the Jaguar XE: it is not only a beautiful car, but also a fairly rare one. That produces a better conversation than “do you also own a BMW?”

Semi yolo: Audi S3 Limousine (8V)

€29,950

2016

115,000 km

If you don’t need a very large car and want a sedan, you can look at this compact sports sedan. The Audi S3 Limousine is a perfect total package. The model looks chic. In fact, this S3 sedan is even more beautiful than the current model. In general, the engine, gearbox and chassis are also the same. The engine of this fast Audi is already very pleasant with 300 hp and 400 Nm as standard.

Co-worker @RubenPriest has shown that you can easily get (much) more out of it. The nice thing about the S3 is that you have the driving characteristics of a more compact car, but that you still have a luxurious interior. You don’t need that four-wheel drive, but it is very nice to always have enough grip. Especially with damp and cold weather it is a nice addition. Check here the Audi S3 (8V) Techzle Purchase Advice for all points of attention.

YOLO: Mercedes Benz CLA 45 AMG (C117)

€29,950

2014

120,000 km

A step higher is the Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG. A cool compact sports sedan and thanks to the engine a true bomb. Like the Audi S3, this is a premium C-segment sedan. Co-worker @jaapiyo would point to the base of the car, but don’t let that stop you from having fun. The CLA45 AMG has no less than 360 hp, with which you can accelerate to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds. Maintenance and parts can be a bit more expensive, after all, it is a slightly older Mercedes.

The Mercedes-Benz does not age very nicely, although the Shooting Brake may be a good alternative. A beautiful color also works wonders. However, it is a device that always manages to put a smile on your face. The DSG farts, the slightly loud roar from the tailpipes, the abrupt switching moments: it is not all refined, but it does make driving a bit more fun. Incidentally, you can easily cruise on the highway at 100 km / h. Also read carefully our Autoblog Purchase advice from the CLA (C117).

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

This article Compact sports sedan for 30 mille – AB Advice appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Compact #sports #sedan #grand #Advice