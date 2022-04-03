Lin fashion for sporty compact sedanswhich today also in Italy we have learned to call hot hatch, was born with the splendid rally cars derived from the series, in the first half of the eighties. Many, such as the Volkswagen Golf GTI, have marked various eras. But not all of them have had the same success, not so much in terms of sales as in terms of naked popularity. Several cars started on smoking tires with the desire to break the world, finishing too quickly in the most remote depths of our memory. It is precisely on them, the less known and fortunate ones, that we want to turn the spotlight back on. We have selected ten, representing ten different brands. Proof of the fact that all car manufacturers try, but their formula does not necessarily work.

We have never seen many on our roads, yet Toyota with its 192 HP Corolla 1.8 16V TS in 2001 it was a pretty fast car, albeit not exciting to drive. In the photo, a very rare 218 HP Sport Compressor will not fail to arouse fond memories of the very few who have driven it. The engine mounted on the car is supercharged by means of a volumetric compressor, an intuition that the following year would have made the first Mini of the BMW era in the Cooper S version successful.

In 2003, when all the car manufacturers relied on gritty petrol engines for their compact sports cars, Skoda amazed everyone. Fabia vRS chose the Volkswagen Group’s 130 bhp 1.9 TDI. Power and torque were certainly not lacking, but despite offering very good acceleration, the turbo diesel proved to be a risky choice.

There Nissan Almera GTI in 1996 it had all the credentials to play the lion’s share in the compact sports segment. However, it was the design, which enthusiasts immediately judged excessively sober, that was considered the weak point of the Japanese. Too bad because she was equipped with a tireless 140 HP engine and a very strong set-up.

Renault Twingo in version RS, sold between 2008 and 2013, actually had many admirers. With its 130 HP the engine was certainly not a fury, but the chassis ensured great fun in fast driving, especially if you opted for the Cup set-up with stiffened suspension. However, the space to make market havoc has never been conquered, especially alongside a sacred monster like Clio.

The Ignis certainly did not have the DNA of a sports car, but when Suzuki decided to race in rallies in 2003, it focused on its city compact. To obtain the homologation of the racing car, the Japanese house built two versions, one with 117 HP for the domestic market and one with 107 HP for foreign markets. There Ignis Sport it is not remembered in the top 10 of hot hatches, but Suzuki had the merit of putting it on the field without any awe.

In 2001 it was born as a forklift to test the new Volkswagen Golf R32, but in the end it was decided to build a series of 250 units on the upper floors of Wolfsburg. Thus was born, almost by chance, the New Beetle RSi, semi-forgotten whitefly in the production of the German car manufacturer. The 224hp 3.2 V6 engine and all-wheel drive scheme gave the new Beetle excellent performance.

Weird and not exactly good-looking in the back, the Mitsubishi Colt Ralliart it arrived in Japan in 2006 with 154 hp, and in the rest of the world two years later with a few less horsepower. On the market the various Renault Clio and Ford Fiesta ate it alive, but the potential to find a bit of sprint was all there, with its 1.5 turbo engine.

There Mercedes A210 Evolution of 1997 it touched the AMG stars, with the 140 HP of its 2.1 engine. The Stuttgart house developed a sportier set-up, but the result was a car that was safer than fun to drive. This A-Class is very rare and with its safety devices it is among the most technologically advanced, compared to the year of launch, of this top ten.

The perfect example of an oversized and brutal front wheel “Hot Hatch” is the legendary Mazda3. It was introduced in 2007 and was powered by a 2.3-liter four-cylinder that produced 263 hp. However, if you go back in time, it is not among the cars that come to mind first when it comes to fun and spirited cars, but not too expensive for the wallet.

Last but not least, here it is Fiat Punto HGT, sports version of the second generation of the compact Turin born in 1999. Under the hood the “old” 1.4 turbo of the Punto GT gives way to the now tested 1.8 aspirated 130 HP mounted on other models of the Fiat group (including the spider Barchetta ). It reached over 200 km / h, but it lacked the grit and character of its ancestor, while the look was essentially identical to that of the Sporting with the 80 HP 1.2 engine.