And compact diesel to experience MANY kilometers. What on earth should you choose?

It’s funny: from all angles we hear that diesel is completely dead. Nobody seems to want a self-igniter anymore. The whole dieselgate story has only accelerated the process. Last month it was so far: in Europe, the EV is more popular than the diesel. And you know, in really bad cases, that’s totally fine. Electric cars are getting better and better: charging times are shrinking while the range is increasing.

Compact diesel for 48,000 km per year

You just don’t get it if you buy a used car. Because if you now want to break 10-15 grand on a car, there is not much choice for EVs. Yes, a BMW i3 or Nissan Leaf. Both are not ideal if you drive more than 100 km per day. That just gets really exciting. An electric car is not convenient for Autoblog reader Jeroen. He drives 48,000 km per year. That is indeed a lot.

Jeroen is currently logging in his kilometers and Renault Clio, which has proven to be very reliable so far. The car has now run 350,000 km and it is time for something new. He can fix up the car for 1,000 to 2,000 and drive it further, or invest directly in a new used car that is just a bit fresher. Cruise control and climate control are a must and if possible, a dimming interior mirror is allowed.

Wishes and requirements for a compact diesel:

Current/Past Cars: Clio III dci, 2011 Buy / lease: Buy Budget: 12,500 euros Annual mileage: 48,000 km Fuel Preference: Diesel/LPG Reason to purchase another car: Mileage of the Clio (more than 350,000 km) Family composition: 2 (yet) Preferred Brands / Models: Clio IV Estate No-go brands / models: Most Asian makes (except Mazda)

Renault Clio Estate 1.5 dCi Ecoleader Limited

€11,999

2018

80,000 km

What is it?

A B-segment station wagon! There are not many, in addition to the Clio you can also choose from a Skoda Fabia. Between the two, the Renault gets our preference. The diesel engine in the Renault has better manners and the Clio has a finer chassis. You notice from the insulation and items such as dampers that the Fabia is somewhat cheaper than a comparable VW. Well, the Clio. What is very clever is the design. This is just a handsome car to see. The Clio III Estate looked crazy, but this is well done. In the budget you can look for a luxury copy with few kilometers.

How does it drive?

Very good for a B-segment car. Relatively speaking, the Renault is a quiet and comfortable car. The 1.5 diesel is a bit tight in an A-Class or Talisman, but a very good match with this Clio. Particularly due to the low weight and high torque, you can easily keep up with traffic. It is true that it really is a B-segment car in terms of refinement. Yes, it is cheap mileage, but how much do you really save by driving around the world in a B-segment car? A compact diesel seems to be the solution to save costs, but is it?

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 21.74

Fuel: €332 per month

Weight: 1,157 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €111

Insurance: €65

Costs per month: € 508

Maintenance forecast

Advantageous. The French can generally build compact diesels. The Clio is also a pretty reliable car. What breaks is relatively easy and inexpensive to fix. It is also a small light car, so you generally have more favorable costs in terms of tires, brakes and the like.

Depreciation forecast

Yes, this is a bit of a groping in the dark. Everyone says diesel is dead. This means that they are hardly sold new. Used, the offer is quite small. So in principle we would say: a diesel with a lot of kilometers is really impossible to wear out in about four years. But there will always be a few frequent drivers who could use one.

Mini Clubman D Clubman Chile (F54)

€12,950

150,000 km

2016

What is it?

The Mini Clubman is a special case. The regular Mini is a B-segment car, the Clubman is actually a C-segment car. So a compact diesel, but not as compact as you might think. Not only is it longer, but also considerably wider. Now that provides driving characteristics that don’t really fit a Mini (we’ll get to that in a bit), but it is a more mature car. The Clubman is also considerably more practical than the hatchback, but yes, almost any car is more practical than a Mini hatchback.

How does it drive?

Not that fun or entertaining for a Mini. But they are very nice cars for longer distances, especially with the (optional) sports seats, which are great. There is considerably more peace on board than a regular MINI. The engine is not an undivided pleasure. The 1.5 three-cylinder is a humming top that does not make you happy. But hey, it’s a burly block, the performance is fine. Consumption is also excellent, especially at partial load you can achieve incredible figures.

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 19.12

Fuel: €377

Weight: 1,295 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €124

Insurance: €65 per month

Costs per month: € 566 pm

Maintenance forecast

You can say a lot about MINIs, but not that they are maintenance-free cars. Now the F-series are considerably more solid than the R-Series, but there are still some points for attention. Check out what they are below:

Depreciation forecast

You can get lucky again here, because Minis are usually very stable in value. But everything is relative, because in four years you will have 350k on the clock and then the values ​​can go in all directions again.

Volvo V40 D4 R-Design

€11,945

2015

130,000 km

What is it?

Initially this was our YOLO in the search for a compact diesel. Because a luxurious Volvo with a powerful engine, that must be a YOLO mobile, isn’t itr? That apparently worked out very well! That’s why it’s just in there. The Volvo V40 is based on a further development of the old Focus platform of the C30. That means a good steering car, although the Volvo is a little more geared to long journeys and comfort. The engine is a remnant of the 14% addition era. Initially it was the D2 where the 0-100 km/h sprint time was communicated in minutes, but the D4 was the one you wanted.

How does it drive?

From art. Especially in this company. As mentioned, it is a comfortably tuned car, the R-Design is also not above average sporty. This also applies to the sports seats, which are very pleasant for long journeys. The 2.0 four-cylinder with 190 hp is a delight. Lots of power, lots of torque and great manners. Consumption is also fine. Sure, it’s a bit more expensive to drive 50,000 a year, but you’re doing yourself a favor.

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 18.38

Fuel: €392

Weight: 1,364 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 137

Insurance: €70

Costs per month: € 599

Maintenance forecast

The Volvo V40 is a car that has been driven a lot, first as a lease, then as a used car for the private market. That means there’s a huge amount of information available for the things that could go wrong.

Depreciation forecast

That’s not too good. The whole country is full of V40 diesels. Of all the V40 diesels, the R-Design with 190 hp is perhaps the most popular. But after four years and 2 tons more, not much remains of the residual value. In fact, it will be so low that you just keep driving as long as possible. The fact that you only get two grand from the trade over a few years and two tons of kilometers does not mean that you buy an equivalent car for that money.

YOLO: Mercedes-Benz E250 CDI Coupe (C207)

€11,500 (Germany, private individual)

2011

180,000 km

What is it?

Yes, we are now going to suggest something crazy: the E-Class Coupé. And not just because @ bart1976 and yours truly come up with a reason to buy one. This is not really a compact diesel, although it is secretly not too bad. What everyone knows: it is a C-Class chassis with an E-Class exterior and interior. What not everyone knows is how incredibly economical these cars can be. It is also important to avoid tuned copies. The most ideal is a beige E220 Elegance with a brown interior and small wheels.

How does it drive?

Majestic! In this company, this is by far the nicest car for long distances. The performance is also very good due to the favorable aerodynamics. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h! Consumption does not seem very good on paper, but on asphalt it is. Especially on highways you can drive the car very economically. If you do a lot of city traffic and B-roads, the Clio is considerably more economical. The advantage is that even the not very luxurious ones are provided with the items you want.

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 15.58

Fuel: €463

Weight: 1,595 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 163

Insurance: €80

Costs per month: € 706 pm

Maintenance Forecast:

Don’t be put off by the mileage. This Mercedes has just been run in. You can reach 4-5 tons with ease and if you keep track of maintenance a little accurately, you will get even further. That said, maintenance will be more expensive than that of a Renault Clio, although in many cases it’s not too bad with this powertrain.

Depreciation forecast

This is a special car and that should be your expectation. There are currently a few copies for sale with 4-5 tons that still have to yield 6-8 grand. That will probably not be the trade price, but you always sell a Mercedes-Benz.

Conclusion:

We can’t look into people’s wallets. In addition, driving in the Netherlands is so insanely expensive that it is not surprising that people want to drive as cheaply as possible. Soberly considered, the Clio you plan to buy is a great alternative. We do wonder to what extent you should want it. For a relatively small amount per month you can drive a larger, more luxurious, finer, more comfortable and faster car. Despite the fact that the Mercedes is very cool, a C-segment hatchback with a two-liter four-cylinder diesel seems to be the best choice if you weigh everything up against each other. On the other hand: for only 200 euros more per month you can drive one of the cooler Mercedes of the past 15 years…

