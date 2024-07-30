The cargo bike itself is not to blame for the fact that some people are afraid of it. It is the drivers that pedestrians and other cyclists are afraid of when these projectiles speed through the city carelessly and sometimes recklessly. Sometimes the same suspicion arises as with some car drivers. They do not always have their vehicle under control due to its size. We therefore have a tip for considerate friends of the cargo bike and those who want to become one: compact models like the Carrie from Riese & Müller.