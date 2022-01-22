And the Comoros Union reported, “There are 12 positive cases in the team, including coach Amir Abdo, in addition to the only two goalkeepers available, Moayad Oussini and Ali Ahmed.”

The Comoros national team achieved a historic achievement in its first ever participation in the continental competition, after qualifying for the playoffs after coming third in Group C behind Morocco and Gabon.

Comoros won its qualification among the four best third-placed teams after its stunning and historic victory over the ancient Ghana team 3-2, which was eliminated from the tournament.

In a video clip posted on his Twitter account, General Manager Al-Haddad Hamidi revealed the names of five injured players: midfielders Nakibo Abu Bakari and Yassin Burhan, striker Mohamed Mashagama, and defenders Qassem Abdullah and Alexis Sawahi.

The Federation stated that “the third goalkeeper in the team’s squad suffers from an injury”, which leaves the submerged team not having any player in this sensitive position.

Al-Haddad Hamidi admitted, “We are trying to do everything in our power to find alternative solutions, but without the coach, without key players, and especially without the only two remaining goalkeepers, the situation is very complicated.”