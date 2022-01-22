A waiver is being aimed at to play on Monday. Unavailable Ousseini, Ahamada and Boina. Play-off draw for Qatar 2022: Egypt-Senegal and Ghana-Nigeria stand out

Covid risks ruining the tale of the National revelation of this Africa Cup. The Comoros Islands, at their first participation in the competition, have passed the group and on Monday they will play the round of 16 against the hosts of Cameroon, even if they risk presenting themselves to the appointment with history without goalkeepers. Among the islanders 12 positive cases were recorded: in addition to the coach Amir Abdou, there are also the two goalkeepers Moyadh Ousseini and Ali Ahamada (while the owner, Ben Boina, is unavailable due to injury).

The rules – “We will do everything possible to find a solution,” said general manager El Hadad Himidi. But the situation is complicated, also because the African Football Confederation (Caf) had established that “a team will have to play a game if it has a minimum of 11 players available who are negative.” And if the goalkeeper is missing? “In in case of absence of the goalkeeper, another player of the team must replace him, provided that the total number of available players is at least 11 “. The Comoros cling to hope.” In exceptional cases, the Organizing Committee of the African Cup will make the decision appropriate “, reads the regulation. “The coelacants” are confident that the injury suffered by Ben Boina (injured against Ghana, in the contrast that led to Ayew’s red) falls into this category. See also Milan-Rome on the day of the Epiphany: in 2004 the protagonists were Sheva and Cassano

The draws – In the meantime, the pairings for the African play-offs towards the World Cup have been drawn. The last act of qualifying for Qatar will be played in March (first leg on 24th, return on 29th). Derby between the two Liverpool stars, Salah and Mané, in Egypt-Senegal. Onana’s Cameroon will deal with Bennacer’s Algeria. Ghana will challenge Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo will play against Morocco, while Tunisia is expected from Mali.

