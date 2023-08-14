Como, underwater for twenty minutes. A 21-year-old drowned

He died in the nightSan Gerardo hospital in Monza the young man of 21 years fished out in the early afternoon yesterday by the firefighters in the waters of the lake in Como.

Rescuers fished him up from a depth of about eight meters

The boy, of Egyptian origin and residing in Milan, had reported severe neurological damage after remaining underwater for about twenty minutes, before rescuers fished him out at a depth of about eight metres. The boy had arrived in Como with a group of friends and he had thrown himself into the water in front of the Tempio Voltiano, without ever reemerging. Recovered by firefighters he had been revived and then transferred by helicopter to Monza.

