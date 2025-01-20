Follow the Serie A football match between Como and Udinese live
Generated by BeSoccer
The meeting As – Udinese of Serie A, which is played at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia at 8:45 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Como – Udinese
Classification and statistics between Como – Udinese
How he arrives at the game after having faced each other the day before
lazio
while Udinese played their last Serie A match against
Atalanta
. He As currently occupies the position number 13 of Serie A with 22 points, while their rival,
Udineseoccupies the place 10 with 26 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Serie A matches of the day, Como’s schedule, Udinese’s schedule and Serie A statistics. You can also check the Serie A standings.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10273306″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes /futbol/20250120/25406/como-udinese-serie-a-ca-en-directo-ctx.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10273306″}
Loading next content…
#Como #Udinese #football #match #Matchday #live
Leave a Reply