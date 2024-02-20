Como, positive for alcohol test, suspended license. But he was on foot

The news is making the rounds on the web that a man from Como was seen suspend your license following an alcohol test carried out by the local police. Even though it wasand on foot and not driving. The 40-year-old – according to what QuiComo writes – who reported the words of the lawyer Chiesa (also known for having assisted Fabrizio Corona) – was stopped as soon as he left a restaurant.

At this point the man, on the advice of his lawyers, decided to turn to the Justice of the Peace who ordered the suspension of the provision and the return of the licence. A story, which has not yet been confirmed by the police, but which is incredible if it happened as it was described in a video that went viral and was viewed almost 500 thousand times.