The organizers of Como Fun 2024 they announced that Mads Mikkelsen will be among the guests of the new edition. The event will be held on April 20th and 21st at the pavilions of LarioFiere in Erba, and it will be possible to purchase tickets in advance on official site or directly at the entrance during the two days.

In addition to the many film roles in sagas such as 007 And Fantastic Beastsvideo game lovers will remember Mads Mikkelsen for his role within DEATH STRANDING Of Hideo Kojima. The actor will hold a panel entirely dedicated to his career Sunday 21st at 2.30pmduring which he will also answer questions from his fans.

Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the organizers.

THE FOURTH EDITION OF COMO FUN SPECIAL GUEST MADS MIKKELSEN AND MACCIO CAPATONDA IS COMING

The event dedicated to pop culture returns with a bang, boasting many special activities and numerous prominent guests: from the multifaceted Mikkelsen – known for his roles ranging from cinema to video games – to the hilarious Maccio, one of the most popular faces of Italian comedy . And then the king of art attacks Giovanni Muciaccia, the inevitable Giorgio Vanni and the best of Italian dubbing. Between comics, cosplay, board games and lots of entertainment, it will be a truly unmissable two days for the many fans. Tickets are already selling out and are available on comofun.it

Milan, April 2024 – There's very little time left for the new edition of How Funthe event dedicated to the world of comics and pop culture for fans of all ages. Saturday 20th And Sunday 21 Aprilthe pavilions of the exhibition center of LarioFiere, in Erba, will become the meeting point for all those who want to immerse themselves in their favorite works and share their enthusiasm for the vast and kaleidoscopic universe of pop culture. The organizers, Hidden Doorare ready to welcome visitors, offering a program full of new features and expanding the offer compared to past editions, for an unforgettable experience that goes beyond the simple celebration of beloved contents.

Great guest star is Mads Mikkelsen, the Danish actor known to the public for his charismatic and intense roles. He made his film debut thanks to his compatriot Nicolas Winding Refn in Pusher, but it was with the enigmatic La Chiffre in CasinoRoyale that Mikkelsen is discovered by the general public. In the following years there were numerous roles that made him a real Hollywood star: among the various characters played, the cruel and charming Hannibal Lecter in the series of the same name, Kaecilius in Doctor Strange, Galen Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the villain Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, the film saga set in the Harry Potter universe. In 2012 with the film Il Suspetto, you won the award for best male performance at Cannes Film Festival. His career also spans the world of video games, where he left his mark with the unforgettable character of Clifford Unger in the game of the visionary Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding, which earned him the Game Award for best performance. Mads Mikkelsen will meet the fans Sunday 21st at 2.30pmin an exclusive panel where he will share details of his extraordinary career and answer questions from the audience How Fun.

Another noteworthy guest is Maccio Capatonda: the famous comedian will be present on Sunday at 3.30pm to meet fans, promising lots of laughs thanks to his inimitable jokes. Since the beginning with Gialappa's Band a Never Say Monday And Never Say TuesdayMarcello Macchia was able to stand out with his surreal sketches, including the iconic film trailers which, over time, have become real catchphrases.

The king of art attacks is ready to amaze all visitors to Como Fun! Giovanni Muciaccia will be present on Sunday for an unmissable workshop in which everyone will be able to test their artistic skills, exactly like in the historic program Art Attackwhich since 1998 has been teaching adults and children to create real works of art with everyday objects.

Great music will also be present at Como Fun: on Saturday, all anime fans will go wild with the inevitable live performance of Giorgio Vanniaccompanied by his band The Sons of Goku And Admiral Max. The stage will warm up to the sound of the most loved theme songs of recent years: from Pokémon to Dragon Ball, up to Detective Conan and Arale, for a journey into the stories that have marked entire generations. On Sunday, the incredible show will arrive for the first time”I want to go back to the 90s”: a real dive into the most iconic decade of recent times. From 5pm all visitors will be able to get into the time machine and have fun to the tunes of the successful hits of this unforgettable period.

Como Fun will also see the participation of the best in the dubbing world. In a surprising Harry Potter themed reunion, AlessioPuccioHarry's voice, and Flavius ​​Aquilovoice of Draco Malfoy, will tell the behind-the-scenes stories of their stellar careers, meeting all the fans of the boy wizard who raised a generation. Emanuela Pacotto, a true legend of Italian dubbing, will be present at the fair to reveal the secrets of his over 350 dubbings. She was among the few Western artists to participate in the “Japan Anime Live” and the “iDOL AMBITION Live Concert”, where she sang famous anime theme songs in Japanese. They will be unforgettable appointments with great professionals from this fascinating universe.

How Fun offers all visitors the best of pop culture: it will be possible to purchase the most acclaimed novelties from the world of comic bookof the collectingof the table games and gods video games thanks to the numerous stands scattered throughout the spaces of LarioFiere: there will be many authors to meet live! Obviously, the colorful cosplays cannot be missing: C'mon Cosplay will organize activities and initiatives, including the inimitable contest, to allow everyone to show off their costumes. Among the various worlds that can be discovered there will be, thanks to Kpop Show Time, the phenomenon of Kpop, a Korean musical genre with millions of plays, which has been overwhelming the new generations for years. It will also be possible to try numerous ones firsthand table games and traditional games in a union between past and present capable of uniting the new and old generations. At Como Fun you can not only discover the history of the analogue gaming universe, but also the digital one! In fact, there will be many stations ranging from new gen consolegarlic arcadeuntil the retrogaming. A real journey to discover the devices that have made the history of the videogame medium.

The program is constantly updated on event website. The countdown has started, the nerd-geek event par excellence is upon us, fans just have to mark the calendar on 20 And April 21st. Passion returns as the protagonist at LarioFiere for two days of pure fun!