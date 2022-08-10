Great enthusiasm a Comowhich is preparing to start the next Serie B championship with renewed enthusiasm, after the summer market hits: first of all, that of Cesc Fabregaswelcomed like a star by the fans lariana. As reported The province for the debut match against Cagliari, scheduled for August 14, the Sinigaglia stadium goes towards full house. Thanks to the many subscriptions sold in the previous weeks, the only tickets available are those relating to the Grandstand. Both the Curva and the Distinti, in fact, are already sold out.