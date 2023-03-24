Como, enters the house of a 95-year-old and falls asleep on the sofa to sober up

He had drunk too much and forced his way through the door of a 95-year-old to rest. While the elderly man was sleeping in his room, he collapsed on the sofa in the living room and fell asleep too.

The protagonist of the story, which took place in the Como area, is a 24-year-old homeless man. The homeowner’s daughter found him on Tuesday morning while he was still asleep. The woman called the Carabinieri of Lurate Caccivio, who stopped him.

In the young man’s pocket, a mobile phone belonging to a trader from Como was found. The military are also verifying the origin of other objects that were found on him.