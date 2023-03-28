A tourist from Como received a 20 euro receipt after ordering a double coffee and two 75 cl bottles of water. The episode took place on Monday 27 March, with related controversies.

In Italy coffee does not have the same price in all the bars of the peninsula: in Venice a coffee can cost up to 24 euros while in Naples it costs around 1 euro (including a glass of water). To pay a higher price, just move from Partenope to Capri.

The issue of excessively high prices is often at the center of controversy, it is actually too often accounts that have no reason to exist, regardless of where you are. However, one rule applies to everyone: the prices must be displayed outside the restaurant. In this way, cases such as the one that happened to a tourist who photographed the receipt would be avoided. A double coffee and a 75 centiliter water cost 20 euros. “But are we in Como or Capri?” She commented showing incredulity the bill dated Monday 27 March.

“My bar cannot be accessible to everyone”, said the owner of a bar in Piazza Cavour, in Como, responding to the complaint raised by a customer who had paid 3.50 euros for a coffee. “Those who cannot afford it can going elsewhere is not arrogance, it’s something related to the performance we are selling”.